Kylie Jenner Looks Just Like Kim Kardashian In New Selfie — Is Kylie Ready To Take Over Kim’s Top Spot?

Kylie Jenner has been imitating her big sister Kim Kardashian for years and now, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dropped a selfie on social media that looks so much like her sister that some people were confused. Naturally, the reality TV sisters are going to resemble each other but it’s no secret that Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian look the most alike out of all of the Kardashian-Jenner brood. In the photo below, many questioned whether this was Kylie Jenner or if she had posted a picture of her sister Kim Kardashian to her own Instagram account.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 4, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Back when Kylie Jenner was younger and most of the Kardashian-Jenner kids still lived at home, we saw time and time again when Kylie would raid Kim Kardashian’s closet and sample her big sister’s fashion choices. Things got so bad withKylie’s closet borrowing that Kim even got upset during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians because Kylie was posing in her clothes and putting pictures of herself wearing Kim’s expensive designer duds on social media before she even had a chance to debut the outfits herself.

There are plenty of other, more recent times when Kylie Jenner has even put on her own clothes but still managed to turn heads because of her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian. It doesn’t hurt that the famous sisters share a lot of the same style preferences and also often wear a lot of the same designers.

M????????D A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 4, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Lately, Kim Kardashian has been taking a smaller role in the spotlight as she recovers from the terrifying Paris robbery last October. Kanye West hasn’t made any public appearances since his own mental breakdown that followed Kim’s robbery and the two have been more low key in recent months that they have ever been in their entire careers.

Does this mean it’s time for Kylie Jenner to take over the top spot as the most popular Kardashian-Jenner kid? Prior to Kim’s robbery, Kylie said she wanted to be the most famous kid in the family and set out to grow her social media and make that wish come true.

Now that Kim seems to be voluntarily taking a seat and even toning down everything about her lavish lifestyle when it comes to showing off for the cameras, Kylie Jenner’s recent lookalike selfie is just more proof that she’s ready to fill her sister’s big shoes.

Stepping up into the MET like…. I have the best glam team! ❤️???????? thank you @makeupbymario @michaelsilvahair A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Even more proof that Kylie Jenner is ready to step up and increase her popularity more than ever before comes with her recent break up with Tyga. Kylie allegedly began dating Blac Chyna’s baby daddy before she was even a legal, which caused plenty of controversy on its own. Not to mention that Tyga was a friend of the family and the baby daddy of one of her sister’s friends. Despite all that, Kylie dated Tyga for nearly two years but now it’s time to move on and she did just that by debuting a new relationship with Travis Scott at Coachella 2017.

The Kardashians’ popularity has often been measured by how many people follow them on social media. Kim Kardashian has always been the favorite and these days, her Instagram account boasts 99.2 million followers. Kylie Jenner is running a close second, as she has been for quite some time. However, it looks like Kylie is inching closer and closer to Kim as she continues to mimic her sister’s fashion as well as her own while racking up more fans and followers. Right now, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram count is 93 million followers as she closes the gap with Kim.

The KKW X KYLIE collab of 4 nude lip kits with the new creme liquid formula is available now! So proud to collab with my little twin sissy! KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

With Kim Kardashian getting a little older and also with her new understated fashion on red carpets and social media, Kylie Jenner’s over the top sparkle is likely going to make her the most famous of the Kardashian-Jenner kids, especially if she keeps posting selfies that are reminiscent of the pre-robbery glammed up Kim that fans know and love.

[Featured Image Ethan Miller/Getty Images]