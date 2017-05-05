North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Has 500,000 Women Soldiers Ready To Strike If War Breaks Out

According to the recent estimates, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is all set to send up to 500,000 Korean women soldiers to the front line if war with the United States breaks out.

Battalions of female soldiers recently took part in North Korea’s biggest-ever live firing exercise to mark the 85th anniversary of the hermit nation’s military’s creation. The unconfirmed reports suggest that in North Korean Army alone, there could be up to 500,000 women, who were told by Kim to get ready for war.

North Korea’s state-run newspaper reported that their supreme leader had recently organized a female gunner competition to get an idea of the combat capabilities of his women soldiers. During the contest, Kim urged each and every woman to fight anywhere and anytime.

“He organized this contest all of a sudden and guided it on the spot in order to estimate and confirm the combat capability of women gunners,” reported the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim added that their training exercise should be conducted under the simulated conditions of an actual battle.

“The training irrelevant to an actual war is not necessary no matter how frequently it is conducted, and soldiers would have to pay dearly in combat for such training,” the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

As of this writing, the exact percentage of the number of women in the North Korean army is unknown, but some unverified details reveal that the number could be as high as 40 percent. If the reports from defectors are to be believed, then the 40 percent would equate to be around half a million soldiers given the North Korean peninsula has a total of 1.2 million troops.

Meanwhile, the American commandos are also ready to strike and destroy their North Korean targets if a shooting war breaks out in the coming days. U.S. Special Operation Command head, General Raymond A. Thomas, told Congress that American commandos are permanently based near North Korea to destroy Kim’s nuclear weapons before he has a chance to use them.

“We are actively pursuing a training path to ensure readiness for the entire range of contingency operations in which (special operations forces), to include our exquisite (countering weapons of mass destruction) capabilities, may play a critical role,” he added.

General Raymond A. Thomas added that the U.S. team of special operations operators is comprehensively improving their force structure across the peninsula. He even warned North Korea and their supreme leader that more than 8,000 American Army, Navy and Air Forces are deployed in 80 countries around the world, and they could all be re-deployed to North Korea to destroy his nuclear missiles.

It is also believed by some experts that the excessive use of military weapons and preparing half a million women soldiers is part of Kim Jong-un’s plan to take over South Korea. North and South Korea have technically been at war since their last conflict ended in 1953 without a peace treaty. A White House official, Matt Pottinger, said Kim’s nuclear program might be designed to force the United States to remove American troops from the peninsula and abandon their diplomatic relations with South Korea.

“They have made no secret in conversations they’ve had with former American officials, for example, and others that they want to use these weapons as an instrument of blackmail to achieve other goals, even including perhaps the coercive reunification of the Korean peninsula one day,” he added.

Keep checking this space for the latest news on North Korea’s army getting ready to attack South Korea, and Kim Jong-un’s constant threats to use his nuclear missiles against the United States of America.

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]