Angelina Jolie Bonds With Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt At Renaissance Fair: Will She & Brad Pitt Reunite?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have rarely been seen with their children at family events during the years, preferring to shield them from the spotlight. But recently, Angelina treated their son Knox and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to a visit to a California Renaissance fair. The trio’s bonding excursion occurred amid rumors that Jolie and Brad might someday reunite in the wake of his bombshell interview, in which he described himself as an emotional “retard” and confessed that his alcohol consumption at the time contributed to the crumbling of their marriage.

Calling the actress a “true renaissance woman,” the Daily Mail reported that Angelina was seen on Saturday with two of her children at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Irwindale, California. Shiloh, 10, and Knox, 8, reportedly enjoyed bonding with their mom as they experienced the delights of the festival, from corn on the cob to games.

Angelina Jolie takes Shiloh and Knox to Renaissance Faire as they play carnival games https://t.co/SQjEP1HqKY — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 7, 2017

Two bodyguards accompanied the actress, Shiloh and Knox. Angelina, 41, was seen chatting with an appropriately costumed Renaissance fair participant, and the event included carnival games.

Jolie wore motorcycle boots, black skinny jeans, and a black bomber jacket. Shiloh toted a huge backpack, assumed to be used to help her carry home treasures from the festival, and the little girl wore shorts. Knox sported a purple jacket and boots, staying close to their famous mother.

The trio’s excursion takes place amid the world’s stunned reaction to Brad Pitt’s bombshell interview. Pitt described their split as comparable to “death,” confessing that he sees himself as an emotional “retard” who drank so much booze that it contributed to the downfall of his marriage.

Now, however, Brad says he has given up alcohol after admitting that his drinking became a “problem” during his relationship with Angelina.

“Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

Pitt also revealed that he has begun therapy,sharing that he took time to find the right counselor.

“I just started therapy. I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one,” said Brad.

And rather than drink booze, Pitt now has found the perfect replacement in “cranberry juice and fizzy water,” which he joked has given him “the cleanest urinary tract” in Los Angeles.

The bombshell interview marks Brad’s first since Jolie filed for divorce in September. Pitt also talked about his desire to “be more” for the six children that he and Angelina share, noted People.

“It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more,” said Brad.

Taking responsibility for the breakup from Jolie by referring to the “self-inflicted” split, Pitt said he has now been away from alcohol for six months after a period of “boozing too much.” And when it comes to their children Knox, Pax, Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, and Shiloh, he wants to improve, emphasized the actor.

“I gotta be more for [the kids]. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”

While Shiloh and Knox enjoyed the recent excursion with Angelina, the couple’s son Maddox was seen with his mom in March. Maddox went with Jolie on a private Buckingham Palace tour following Angelina’s lecture on women’s rights at the London School of Economics.

Jolie also was seen shopping in a London bookstore with one of her sons and some of her daughters. An eyewitness told the magazine about the purchases and the behavior of her children.

“She bought about 30 books. Mostly coloring books, a Harry Potter book, plus some book markers and Easter-themed project books,” said the onlooker.

The observer described Angelina as “lovely,” and praised the children as well.

“Her kids are so polite,” stated the source. “Her lad came over and thanked me for letting him have the book he wanted for a school project. Called me ‘Sir.’ Nice people.”

Angelina Jolie Hits Renaissance Faire with Daughter Shiloh, Sans Brad Pitt (PHOTOS) https://t.co/shDjO9gfxp — TMZ (@TMZ) May 8, 2017

Observers of Jolie and Shiloh at the Renaissance fair told TMZ that there were other children, either siblings or just friends.

At least one “massive bodyguard” followed the family group around the fair, according to the onlookers. Angelina was described as upbeat, smiling and eating a turkey leg as she bonded with her daughter.

As for those reunion rumors that have followed Pitt’s bombshell interview, E News talked with insiders about the possibility that Brad and Jolie could resemble Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton when it comes to romantic reconciliations.

“Brad is way too upset still,” said one of the insiders. “He blames Angie for how public everything became.”

However, the source also stated that Pitt is aware that eventually, “it is best to forgive her and be on good terms for the sake of the children.” Despite that awareness, Brad “feels let down in a way he never thought was possible,” according to the insider.

But that doesn’t mean that a reunion is impossible, added the source.

“Never say never,” summed up the insider about the possibility of a Jolie and Pitt reunion.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]