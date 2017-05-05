Bradley Cooper Talks About ‘A Star Is Born’ On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’: Gushes Over Lady Gaga [Video]

Bradley Cooper took a break from filming his upcoming musical A Star is Born, for a special appearance on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, his first TV appearance since the birth of his daughter. The 42-year-old actor talked about starring and directing his highly-anticipated movie and showered praises on his co-star Lady Gaga.

DeGeneres tried, gingerly, at the start of the interview to make her unwilling guest talk about Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, his newborn daughter with his girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

“I don’t know if you know this,” Ellen DeGeneres told her guest, “but you have a baby.”

Bradley Cooper was reportedly being filming 'A Star Is Born' alone in LA. The MET Gala takes place tonight in NYC, hopefully Gaga attends pic.twitter.com/3cBT84PeOC — Lady Gaga (@MonstersSpain) May 1, 2017

“What?” Bradley asked, pretending he did not know what Ellen was taking about.

“When you get home you should look for it,” Ellen said, smiling. “It’s somewhere in your house.”

When the conversation turned to his upcoming movie A Star Is Born, Bradley expressed admiration for Lady Gaga’s performance.

“She’s unbelievable,” he said. “She really is incredible.”

Cooper said that working with Lady Gaga made hiM realize for the first time just how talented she was. It also made him realize for the first time just how much talent and skillful effort goes into singing in public for an audience. He talked about his experience of having to sing in the film and how the experience gave him a new respect for professional singers.

He enthused about Gaga’s superior vocal skills.

“Ellen, do you sing? I thought I sang,” Cooper said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I sing.’ It’s so hard to sing… like, people cook, but then there’s cooking. I’m a good cook, but to be an amazing chef — so, singing, I had no idea. I would get fatigued at the end of even a phrase…”

“I’ve really been awakened to the phenomenon of singing.”

“I just hope I can be believable enough so you can watch Stefani — that’s her name, Gaga — just shine. Because she’s incredible,” he continued. “I just have to make sure at least you believe my character, so she can then be incredible.”

DeGeneres then asked him about his bushy beard, wondering whether people still recognized him after adding so much facial hair. Cooper answered that he realized that his beard had grown bushy and that he needed to trim it. He joked that some people mistook him for the actor Zach Galifianakis.

“I was watching it just this morning, and I thought, ‘We’ve got to go not so founding fathers-esque,'” he joked. “Some people thought I was Zach Galifianakis for a bit. They were like, ‘Alan! Hangover!’ I was like, ‘Close! Close! Almost! Two over to the left.'”

DeGeneres also wanted to know what he does in his spare time.

“You’d be amazed. You can surf up the web without being on social media,” said Cooper, who is known to avoid social media. “There’s a lot to look up. Bradley Cooper… I’m joking!”

Toward the end of the interview, DeGeneres tried once again to make him talk about his baby daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who was born in March

“I know you don’t want to talk about the baby. I just want to say, I knew you’d be a good father when I saw you in American Sniper,” DeGeneres teased. “Let’s show the clip of how good he is with a baby!”

“I can’t believe you!” Bradley said. “We already went through this before!”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper filming 'A Star Is Born' yesterday – Look at her cute directional skills in the last pic. (May 2nd) – pic.twitter.com/PWvDiICaAn — Gaga Magazine (@GagaMagazineUK) May 3, 2017

On 9.28.18, a star will be born. #AStarIsBorn, starring Bradley Cooper & Stefani Germanotta Edit: @littlernonster pic.twitter.com/vWEIdfzFY0 — Giuseppe Anthony (@yankeesbw51) April 26, 2017

The two watched the much-criticized “fake baby scene” from the 2014 film American Sniper, where Cooper, as Chris Kyle, cradles a doll in his arms, pretending unconvincingly that it was a real baby.

“It never gets old! It never gets old!” Cooper said, laughing.

A Star Is Born, staring Bradley Cooper, Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga), Sam Elliot and Andrew Dice Clay, is the latest of three remakes of a 1937 romantic musical with the same title. The first remake was in 1954 and the second in 1976. Cooper co-wrote the adapted screenplay with Will Fetters and Eric Roth. In the film, Cooper plays the role of Jackson Maine, a movie star who mentors and falls in love with a young singer and actress, Ally, while struggling with aging and alcoholism as his career crumbles.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Liebson/Getty Images]