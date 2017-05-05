‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoffs Details: 5 Possible Storylines Fans Want To See

The spinoffs are coming. The Game of Thrones saga will continue after Seasons 7 and 8, HBO confirmed recently. In fact, GoT fans might be getting not one, not two, but four different spinoffs.

According to Entertainment Weekly, there are four confirmed writers who are developing four different storylines. George R.R. Martin, the father of the Game of Thrones universe, is also said to be deeply attached to the projects along with executive producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss. While there is no guarantee that all four scripts will make their way onto the TV screen, this would be the first time HBO has given a greenlight to a follow-up TV series for any of its shows.

As for when the GoT spinoffs will be aired, HBO has not announced a target date. Game of Thrones Season 7 is slated to air in July, and its final season is not until next year. It’s safe to say that fans can expect the first spinoff no earlier than 2019.

HBO is tight-lipped about possible plot details. The network did confirm, however, that the shows will “explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe.” Naturally, the internet is buzzing with possible plot points for the much-awaited spinoffs. Below are speculations and suggestions from fans who can’t wait to see what these possible GoT prequels or sequels could be about.

Prequel: Stories from Tales of Dunk and Egg

George R.R. Martin has written multiple short stories within the A Song of Ice and Fire universe, some 90 years before the main Game of Thrones story takes place. The recently released A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a compilation of the first three stories from those tales. The story is about Duncan the Tall (Dunk), an unemployed knight who meets Aegon V Targaryen (Egg), and the two share different adventures.

According to the GoT fansite Winter is Coming, The Tales of Dunk and Egg is structured episodically, and is, therefore, the easiest to convert for television

Prequel: The Doom of Valyria

GoT fans know Valyria as the original home of House Targaryen and their dragons. It was an advanced civilization that was annihilated by a mysterious event. Fans had a glimpse of its ruins when Tyrion Lannister and Jorah Mormont passed by it in Season 5.

Valyria has its whole section in the GoT reference book, The World of Ice and Fire, and it would be interesting to see how HBO could translate it to the screen. This prequel will surely be action-packed and full of amazing CGI the show is known for. And, there would be dragons. Lots of them.

Prequel: The Night King

Viewers see the Night King as GoT’s ultimate villain, but little has been said about the character both in the series and the books. Fans know he used to be the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, but how did he end up on the other side of the Wall? As the Guardian puts it, this epic backstory would be like “Breaking Bad meets Vikings meets Once Upon a Time.”

Prequel/Sequel: House Lannister

Should Cersei and Jamie Lannister survive Game of Thrones Season 8, their love story could still go on. That is if Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau are still up for reprising their roles. The House Lannister is one of the more interesting houses in Game of Thrones, and it will be interesting to see the dynamics between young Cersei and Jamie with baby Tyrion.

Their father, Tywin, also has his own subplot in the GoT storyline. As Hand of the King to Aerys II Targaryen, he played a vital role during Robert’s Rebellion. Despite his stern appearance, he was deeply in love with his wife, Joanna, who died while giving birth to Tyrion. His best friend the king was said to have taken interest in Joanna while she was still alive. Could a prequel possibly answer theories about Tyrion’s true lineage?

Original Stories

Once in a while, Game of Thrones gives its viewers a glimpse of a character’s backstory, such as Hodor’s in Season 6. The spinoffs could explore such subplots. How did Beric Dondarrion form the Brotherhood Without Banners? Or how did Varys up as a eunuch? The world of Westeros is so big that there could also be a side story of an entirely new character fans have never even seen or read about before.

