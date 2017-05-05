Princess Diana Death Story On ‘Dateline,’ Donald Trump’s ‘Dream Lady’ Had Secret Lover Before Paris Crash

Princess Diana’s death story is slated for Dateline NBC tonight. In recognition of the 20-year anniversary of her death, Dateline will take an in-depth look back at the life of the “people’s princess.” The story will be told from the point of view of Hollywood insiders, former confidantes and close friends of Princess Diana. Just when you think you have heard it all before, this week’s Dateline titled “The Life and Death of Princess Diana,” promises to divulge new and intimate information about Princess Diana’s private life behind closed doors.

People loved her then. And they love her now. It’s been 20 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, France. The date was August 31, 1997, and most people remember exactly where they were the moment news of her death was announced. No one could believe that their favorite princess was dead as gruesome photos of the accident were splashed all over the television screen. Her untimely passing in that Paris tunnel rocked the world. What was salacious about Princess Diana’s death was she had died along with her lover, Dodi Fayed, in the car that day.

Everyone was rooting for Diana’s happiness after her divorce. And although it had become public knowledge that she was never happy in her marriage to Prince Charles, it was strange to see her with anyone else. In an interview with the BBC’s Panorama, Princess Diana was very candid about her martial problems, the Independent reported.

“Princess Diana described her hurt at her husband’s relationship with another woman, admitted she herself had been in love with another man, but said she did not want to divorce. At times, she was willing to bare her soul, speaking freely about the infidelities within the royal marriage, her depression and bulimia, her children, the media, and the future of the monarchy.”

Despite her own depression and unhappiness, people adored her, including Michael Jackson and Elton John. And there were many eligible suitors who had their eye on her, such as billionaire mogul and President Donald Trump. To him, she was simply beautiful, the ultimate lady and perfect trophy wife that any man could have in his life. In fact, Donald Trump expressed regret that he did not have the chance to be with her. He wrote the following in his book, The Art of the Comeback, according to People.

“I only have one regret in the women department – that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer. I met her on a number of occasions. I couldn’t help but notice how she moved people. She lit up the room with her charm, her presence. She was a genuine princess – a dream lady.”

Dateline will take a look at Princess Diana’s unhappy marriage, which has been described as “tumultuous” by insiders and close friends. The 20-year anniversary special will also pry into her romantic life, which includes a secret love affair with “the love of her life,” Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, according to Vanity Fair.

The abounding conspiracy theories surrounding her death will also be explored. Although Princess Diana’s death was considered an unlawful killing that was caused by a drunk driver and greedy paparazzi, there are those who say Princess Diana predicted her own death, which was no accident, but a murder orchestrated by the royal family, it is alleged.

Was Princess Diana’s death a tragic accident? Or was it all part of a deep and intricate plot to get rid of her? Watch the all-new special of Dateline: “The Life and Death of a Princess” for two hours tonight beginning at 8 p.m. Central on NBC.

