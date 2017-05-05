Kristen Bell Made A ‘Frozen’ Fan’s Dreams Come True With This Sweet Promposal [Video]

Kristen Bell made a Frozen fan’s dream come true with what could be one of the sweetest promposal’s of all time.

The promposal all went down when Bell was taking over as a guest co-host from Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 4, as Kristen was standing in while the late night host takes some time off as part of his paternity leave following the birth of his son, William.

The sweet promposal moment involved a teen dressed as the character Kristen voiced in the wildly successful 2013 Disney movie, Princess Anna, while her prom date was dressed in a giant costume made to resemble the character Hans and out on Hollywood Boulevard.

Teasing that she wanted to be like Oprah and give away some prizes while taking over hosting duties from Kimmel, Bell told the crowd that she wanted to play a game inspired by Frozen – only the whole thing was a ruse cooked up by a teen hoping to ask a girl to his High School prom.

Kristen falsely claimed that the show had randomly picked two cotestants for the game titled “The Fast and Frozenest” and Bell called down Zoe Broan and Sara Patina from the audience, though it turns out Zoe was actually an actress.

The two contestants then got dressed up in their Frozen costumes, Zoe as Elsa and Sara as Anna (who Kristen joked was “the better one”) before Bell then sent the two off in an attempt to find a man dressed as Hans on Hollywood Boulevard.

Kristen then explained that whoever brought Frozen’s Hans back to the studio the fastest would win the game before then sneakily telling the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience after the two left the studio that the whole thing was fake so that the High School student could be asked to the prom by a classmate.

“Okay, I have to tell you guys something. I just lied, okay? It’s not a game!” Kristen said after the duo left the studio in their Frozen costumes, revealing that the whole thing was an elaborate ruse to stage a promposal.

“Sara’s High School prom is coming up in a few weeks,” Bell continued, “and one of her classmates, a boy named Michael, asked us to help him prompose to her.”

Kristen Bell then revealed that it was actually Michael in the Hans costume and that the twosome weren’t actually a couple and had never even been on a date before.

“Sara has no idea Michael is asking her to prom. This could go terribly wrong,” joked Bell, before the Frozen actress then admitted that “it would be great TV” if Sara actually said no to Michael’s proposition to go to prom together.

After the audience member then returned to the studio with Hans, Michael removed head of the Frozen character and sweetly asked Sara if she’d be his date to the prom – with a little help from Kristen.

“Sara, there’s something I wanted to ask you, but I didn’t know the words, so Kristen Bell is going to help me,” he said, after which Bell took the reins and asked Sara if she’d be Michael’s date.

“I want you to think about this, okay? Don’t answer until I’m done singing,” Bell told the teenager who was still dressed as Anna from Frozen, before the Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host sang a line from a song from the soundtrack of the wildly popular animated Disney film.

“Do you want to build a snowman?” Kristen sang, borrowing a line from the song of the same name, to which the started Frozen fan replied with a sweet “yes” to the promposal, causing the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience to break out into applause.

“Thank goodness,” Bell joked after the promposal went off without a hitch, telling the new couple that they’d be awarded a slew of goodies after the sweet moment went down on the late night show in Kimmel’s absence.

“You guys will be receiving a Kristen Bell live prom package including a glam session for Sara, a tux rental for Michael, a stretch limo for both of you, and a case of beer!” Kristen revealed, though Bell was only kidding about the alcohol. “Congratulations!”

Kristen’s sweet promposal gesture for the Frozen fans come just days after she confirmed that she’ll be reprising her role as the voice of Anna in Frozen 2 on Twitter, tweeting out last month that the sequel will hit theatres on November 27 2019.

What did you think of Kristen Bell making her fans’ dreams come true with a sweet Frozen inspired promposal on Jimmy Kimmel Live!?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]