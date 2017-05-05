‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For May: Ava Schemes, Carly Discovers Martina-Sonny Hookup, Liz & Franco Fight?

General Hospital spoilers for May tease unlikely alliances and more underhanded moves. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) just slept with the wrong girl, and Ava Jerome (Maura West) knows. The Port Charles mob boss just dug his own grave. When Carly (Laura Wright) learns what her soon to be ex-husband did, she might play dirty too.

The CarSon divorce is not the only messy affair in Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers suggest Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) will continue playing a dangerous game. The big reveal about the Chimera Project is just the tip of the iceberg.

Disastrous Haunted Star Hookup

Sonny made a lot of stupid mistakes. However, sleeping with Carly’s divorce attorney Martina (Daya Vaidya) might turn out to be the most idiotic thing he did. General Hospital spoilers hint this could change Carly’s approach towards the divorce proceedings. Sonny went all out to get back at Carly for sleeping with Jax (Ingo Rademacher), and he will pay for this soon.

In Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Ava will let Sonny know she saw him with Martina. Sonny will put Ava in her place, and he will be confident that the woman will keep her mouth shut. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

Sonny's night out bleeds into the next day… and a stranger's bed. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #FarewellTracy pic.twitter.com/c9uGCFHr1g — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 3, 2017

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 8 reveal Ava just found a way to get Avery back in her custody. Sleeping with his wife’s lawyer is one sure way to lose a lot during the divorce proceedings, and Ava will use what she knows to force Sonny to give up Avery.

Sonny and Martina hooked up without knowing each other’s identity, but this affair will continue even when they meet in court. By next week, Sonny will be in a difficult situation. It seems that Martina will bring more complication than comfort. On the other hand, Carly will start doubting her lawyer.

According to General Hospital spoilers, Carly will grill her attorney about Sonny. She will learn about their relationship too. Carly will ask Martina why she pursued the affair. Once she confirms that there is something going on between the two, she is going to be ruthless. Spoilers tease that there is a possibility that Carly will keep all the assets Sonny signed over to her. Carly might also decide to join forces with Ava to make her case stronger.

Chimera Project

Nina (Michelle Stafford) has been paranoid about Valentin and Anna’s relationship. Valentin’s wife has a lot of reasons to be worried considering that Anna in town seems to be too passionate about throwing herself to Valentin. General Hospital spoilers are clear on one thing –Anna’s twin took over her identity. Whether Anna consented to this switch or not is yet to be revealed.

Spoilers tease Valentin might not be successful in dodging Anna’s attempts to uncover his secret. Anna wants to know more about the Chimera Project. The Chimera is something that seems to involve Jake Webber (Hudson West) and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller). As noted by Celeb Dirty Laundry, it’s possible that Valentin sold the Chimera Project to Helena Cassadine. Since Jason is planning to visit the Cassadine Island to recover his lost memories, the trip might also shed more light on what the Chimera is.

Anna and Valentin continue their dance around the past. Is he leading or is she? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/YdIqNEj4ip — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 2, 2017

Alex, who is pretending to be Anna, is willing to do anything to charm Valentin. She seems to be planning another seduction to get what she wants. Nina might foil her plans although spoilers hint Valentin’s wife will try to drown herself in alcohol to cope up with her miserable marriage. Valentin wants to keep his marriage intact, but he will find it hard to resist Anna’s seduction.

Meanwhile, spoilers also suggest that Franco (Roger Howarth) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will have a fight. While dealing with Jake’s trauma, the couple might have some misunderstanding. Based on some insider information, General Hospital and Howarth’s contract negotiation is still in progress. There were speculations that Franco might leave the soap or his character might go offscreen for some time. The latest General Hospital spoilers reveal nothing about Franco’s faith, and there is no official news on Howarth’s future in GH yet.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images ]