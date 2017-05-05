Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are set to wed on November 18, 2017.

Just months after the couple became engaged during filming on the second half of Teen Mom 2 Season 6, Radar Online has revealed details of the couple’s upcoming wedding in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to Standifer’s wedding registry on the Knot, she and Ryan Edwards have registered for just four items from Pottery Barn.

“Their registry includes antique silver salt and pepper shakers for $29.50, Caterer’s 6-piece dinner napkin set for $29, Maxfield napkin ring set for $18 and a set of four Emma dinner plates for $48,” Radar Online shared with readers.

A post shared by Mackenzie Standifer (@kenziestandifer) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:06pm PST

During next Monday’s new episode of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards is seen proposing to his girlfriend during a romantic meal on a river cruise.

“Look at this! You did a great job,” Standifer tells her now-fiance in a sneak peek at the upcoming episode.

On their dinner table are rose petals and glasses of champagne.

“I need to ask you something. You ready? It’s a ring!” Ryan Edwards responds.

Then, as he gets down on one knee, he asks, “Mac, will you marry me? Because you’re the most special girl I’ve ever met in my life.”

As fans saw on Instagram at the time, Standifer immediately accepted Ryan Edwards’ proposal and quickly debuted her stunning engagement ring on the social media platform. Edwards also confirmed the news of their engagement on his own Instagram page by telling fans he would soon be getting married.

“I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there,” Standifer revealed to MTV News after Ryan Edwards’ proposal. “It was just us on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that’s when asked.”

Mackenzie Standifer has been seen spending time at a bridal boutique in Tennessee and is looking forward to becoming Ryan Edwards’ wife in the coming months.

“We already booked the church — we’re getting married in November 2017,” she revealed. “It was where Jen and Larry got married.”

According to Radar Online, Mackenzie Standifer has been married once before and shares a son with her former husband, Zachary Stephens. As the outlet revealed, the former couple was married from September of 2013 to November of 2016.

My best girls! Just missing @dallas_young_!! Had so much fun today! A post shared by Mackenzie Standifer (@kenziestandifer) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

When Standifer split from her first husband, she reportedly described him as the husband from hell in her divorce documents.

“Plaintiff charges that Defendant has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct toward Plaintiff as renders cohabitation unsafe and improper,” the court papers obtained by Radar Online explained. “Plaintiff charges that irreconcilable differences has arisen and exist between the parties.”

As for Ryan Edwards, this will be his first marriage. Although he and Maci Bookout, the mother of his 8-year-old son Bentley, were engaged years ago, they never wed, and Bookout went on to marry her current husband, Taylor McKinney.

Weeks ago, Bookout spoke of her relationship with Standifer.

“I think it’s much healthier than [Ryan Edwards’] relationships in the past,” Maci Bookout explained to OK! Magazine. “She’s very mature and she’s taken some of the pressure off of the two of us. [Mackenzie Standifer] has a child so she understands that when I may say something… [Ryan Edwards] may take it one way and she can kind of explain, ‘No, this is what she’s talking about.'”

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their families, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

