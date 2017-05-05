North Korea Accuses The CIA Of Trying To Assassinate Kim Jong-Un Amid World War 3 Rumors

Amid rising tensions between North Korea and the International community, and threats of World War 3, North Korea has accused the Central Intelligence Agency of trying to assassinate the country’s leader Kim Jong-un, Express reports. The relationship between the United States and North Korea has been tense in recent months, following the later’s missile and nuclear tests and the former increasing its military presence in the region.

Amid all this tension, Pyongyang has now accused the CIA of using “biochemical substances” to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-un. North Korean officials have also threatened a “counter-terrorist attack” against its aggressors, the United States and South Korea, as a response to these claims.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. [Image by Wong Maye/AP Images]

In a detailed report, North Korean officials claim that the CIA helped a group of terrorists enter the DPRK and that these terrorists were all set to assassinate the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a public event in the capital city of Pyongyang. The report of the attempted assassination was publicized by the state-controlled KCNA news agency. The agency reported:

“The heinous terrorist criminal group was discovered which infiltrated the DPRK after careful preparations.”

The report further specifies the detail of the attempted assassination on Kim Jong-un, claiming that the “terrorists” had involved a North Korean citizen in their plot. They were planning to use “biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substance” to assassinate Kim Jong-un. North Korean officials claim that the terrorists were later uncovered as being CIA agents. Pyongyang has called this an act of “state-sponsored terrorism.”

The North Korean Security ministry has issued a threat to the United States regarding these claims.

“We will ferret out and mercilessly destroy to the last one the terrorists of the US CIA.”

[Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]

Tensions between North Korea and the international community have been high for the past month, with rumors of World War 3 floating around. North Korea has continued on with its missile tests despite condemnation from the international community and threats from the U.S. and its allies. North Korea has been headstrong in its response, launching four failed missile tests since March. The country’s leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly threatened to bomb South Korea and the United States using its ballistic missiles. China, North Korea’s most powerful and one of it’s few allies, has also been warning North Korea about its missile and nuclear tests. But North Korea doesn’t seem to care at all as it continues on with its tests and its threats.

U.S. President Donald Trump gave an interview to Reuters last Thursday, where he hinted that a “major, major conflict” involving North Korea was on its way.

“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely.”

President Trump said that he and his administration were still looking for a non-military path, such as added economic sanctions, to deal with North Korea. Trump said that the U.S. would love to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner.

“We’d love to solve things diplomatically but it’s very difficult.”

With North Korea refusing to stand down on its nuclear and missile programs and threats, it is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid some form of conflict in the near future that could possibly lead to a full blown war and eventually a World War.

During the interview, Trump also spoke of the man at the center stage of all this, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump said that he believed Kim would eventually act rationally, accepting diplomatic solutions to the issue. Trump seemed somewhat sympathetic of the 33-year-old, pointing out how he had to take over his country and all the pressure that comes with it at a young age.

[Featured Image by motttive/Shutterstock]