Kentucky Oaks-Derby Fever Hits: What Are The Odds?

Derby fever is high with anticipation on the day of the Kentucky Oaks, a Grade I stakes race for 3-year-old thoroughbred fillies, which marks the start of one of the world’s most famous horse racing events. The wealthy and famous will no doubt be camped out on Millionaire’s Row, donning fancy flowery hats and debonair suits, while those wearing T-shirts and jeans will be seated comfortably near the infield.

On Friday, May 5, Louisville, Kentucky, will be brimming full of eager spectators and risk-takers who will head to Churchill Downs to hedge their bets on their favorite horses. There will be 13 stakes in total this weekend, with five of them being Grade I events. The “Run for the Roses” weekend kicks off at Churchill Downs on Friday with the Kentucky Oaks, followed by the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

At the Kentucky Oaks, thoroughbred fillies carrying 121 pounds will be running one and one-eighth miles toward the $600,00 winner’s purse and the “lilies for the fillies” garland. The Kentucky Oaks, the fourth most-attended horse racing event in the United States, has long been a highly profitable race for trainers with 3-year-old thoroughbred fillies. The total purse for the Kentucky Oaks is $1 million.

Paradise Woods, trained by Richard Mandella, seems to be the favorite contender for the winning spot in Friday’s Oaks race. She has previously won the Santa Anita Oaks with a sterling 11 and three-fourths lengths ahead. Paradise Woods, carrying jockey Flavien Prat, will need to beat a few other favorites to claim the garland. Miss Sky Warrior, with jockey Paco Lopez, has won five of her last six races, while jockey Channing Hill’s horse Farrell and Joel Rosario’s young Salty are all pegged to provide stiff competition.

Here is the list of field and morning line odds for the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

1. Ever So Clever (20-1)

2. Lockdown (20-1)

3. Mopotism (20-1)

4. Paradise Woods (5-2)

5. Jordan’s Henny (30-1)

6. Vexatious (20-1)

7. Farrell (5-1)

8. Sailor’s Valentine (30-1)

9. Wicked Lick (30-1)

10. Miss Sky Warrior (9-2)

11. Tequilita (20-1)

12. Daddys Lil Darling (20-1)

13. Abel Tasman (5-1)

14. Salty (6-1)

15 (AE). Summer Luck (30-1)

The early favorite in the line-up for the Kentucky Derby is Classic Empire, a 2-year-old colt and previous champion of the Arkansas Derby, who will be sprinting from gate 14. Always Dreaming, a winner of the Florida Derby, and McCraken are the only other single-digit odds on the line.

Jockey Julien Leparoux will be racing with Classic Empire for this year’s “most exciting two minutes in sports,” and if the two sweep the win, then Classic Empire will be one of only three other horses in history to victory in both the Kentucky Derby and the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile.

Here is the list of field and morning line odds for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

1. Lookin at Lee (20-1)

2. Thunder Snow (20-1)

3. Fast and Accurate (50-1)

4. Untrapped (30-1)

5. Always Dreaming (5-1)

6. State of Honor (30-1)

7. Girvin (15-1)

8. Hence (15-1)

9. Irap (20-1)

10. Gunnevera (15-1)

11. Battle of Midway (30-1)

12. Sonneteer (50-1)

13. J Boys Echo (20-1)

14. Classic Empire (4-1)

15. McCraken (5-1)

16. Tapwrit (20-1)

17. Irish War Cry (6-1)

18. Gormley (15-1)

19. Practical Joke (20-1)

20. Patch (30-1)

If you’re looking for more ideas on where to place your bets, look no further than Jody Demling, a self-made expert who has won eight straight Oaks-Derby doubles. In other words, Demling has correctly placed his bets on the winners of both events for eight years running. This is a guy you want to be around if your money is in the race.

For die-hard Derby enthusiasts, Jody Demling has compiled his list of predicted winner for the Kentucky Oaks on Friday and the Derby on Saturday. Even though the race has been billed as wide open, Demling believes it’s going to be a two-horse race.

The Kentucky Oaks will run at 6:12 p.m. EST on Friday, while the “Run for the Roses” will commence at 6:34 p.m. EST on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, on Friday in Lousiville, there will be “periods of showers, mainly before 1 p.m.” with highs at around 53 degrees. The chance of rain is at 80 percent. For Saturday, the service predicts that showers are likely between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy “with a high near 60.” The chance of rain is at 60 percent in the afternoon and 30 percent in the evening.

If you aren’t able to get to the track, you can tune into the Horse Racing Radio Network for extensive live coverage of the entire weekend event.

