‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For May 5, MIDA Multi-Tool And Twilight Garrison

As Destiny players countdown the days to the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal, Xûr continues his weekly visits to the Tower. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have the always worthwhile MIDA Multi-tool to consider this week plus decent rolls on the Twilight Garrison for Titans and Voidfang Vestments for Warlocks.

Those looking for Xûr should run straight ahead after spawning in the Tower toward the Vanguard Hall with Cayde-6, Ikora Rey, and Commander Zavala. He is located to the right of the table where the three Vanguards stand against the wall. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map, just to be sure.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Twilight Garrison Titan Chest Armor 60 (51) Intellect/

56 (58) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 95% Don’t Touch Me Hunter Gauntlets 36 (62) Intellect/

35 (64) Strength 13 Strange Coins 87% Voidfang Vestments Warlock Chest Armor 59 (61) Intellect/

54 (63) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 93% MIDA Multi-Tool Scout Rifle 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Heavy Weapon 31 Strange Coins

Weapon Bundles

Weapon and Ornament Cost Monte Carlo and Royal Flush 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust Zhalo Supercell and Shock Hazard 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

MIDA Multi-Tool

The MIDA Multi-Tool is one of the best Scout Rifles in Destiny. The namesake perk grants extra movement speed plus a hair trigger. This weapon has an excellent rate of fire and impact that becomes even deadlier when combined with the “Lightweight” perk that gives +2 Agility and the “Third Eye” perk to keep radar active when aiming down the sight.

Twilight Garrison

The main draw for the Twilight Garrison is the fact it makes Titans more mobile. The Tactical Air Support intrinsic perk allows players to do an evasive move while airborne by pressing B, B on the Xbox One or Circle, Circle on the PS4. This piece is best used in Crucible and is very helpful for dodging incoming fire and Supers.

The split stat roll comes in at just under ideal. It is 95 percent of T12, which makes this a solid pickup for those who don’t have it yet, but will not max out your stats. It also comes with the option to carry more Special Ammo or Heavy Ammo plus a choice between increased recovery when taking Void damage or more armor when playing the Defender in Destiny.

Don’t Touch Me

The Don’t Touch Me gauntlets for Hunters can be used with any sub-class, but the Bladedancer playing PVE will see the most benefit due to the “Defensive Reflex” perk. This makes the Hunter invisible for a short period of time after being hit with a melee attack. This can be stacked with the Shadowjack talent to increase the duration of the invisibility. It also comes with optional perks between “Switchblade” and “Impact Induction” plus faster reload speeds for either Auto Rifles or Sniper Rifles.

Unfortunately, the stat roll for these gauntlets is a bummer. They are only 87 percent of T12, which means you should only pick them up to add to your collection and will likely want to re-roll.

Voidfang Vestments

The other repeat of the week, Voidfang Vestments is an Exotic Warlock chest piece that comes with a Voidwalker sub-class focused perk. The “Hungering Void” perk will spawn an additional seeker for Axion Bolt grenades and allows your Warlock to respawn with full grenade energy. The chest piece also comes with optional perks for either bonus Hand Cannon or Fusion Rifle ammo. The final column includes increased Arc Burn Defense or Void Armor.

These Voidfang Vestments come in with the a decent T12 roll of 93 percent. That’s enough to make these viable, but won’t max out your Warlock’s stats without taking the time to re-roll for something higher.

[Featured Image by Bungie]