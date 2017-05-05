Joy-Anna Duggar Spotted At Wedding Dress Store, Jinger Leaves Pants At Home

Joy-Anna Duggar is one step closer to walking down the aisle. She and a few of her female family members were recently spotted at a bridal shop, and it looks like Jinger Duggar played a major role in her younger sister’s wedding dress decision.

On Thursday, internet sleuths on the Free Jinger website found a few social media clues about where 19-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar likely purchased her wedding dress. They discovered that Renee Miller, the woman who designed Jinger Duggar’s wedding gown, has opened a new Renee’s Bridal store in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. They also found a few recent social media posts about the Duggar women and a camera crew being spotted at a dress shop in Kentucky, so they put two and two together and decided that Joy-Anna was trying on dresses at Miller’s new bridal boutique.

One fan ran into a few of the Duggar women outside of the shop, and she posted pictures of them in the visitor’s section of the Facebook page for Renee’s Bridal. The fan posed for photos with Michelle Duggar, Grandma Duggar, Jana Duggar, and Jinger Duggar.

As the International Business Times reports, Jinger Duggar recently made jaws drop by breaking her family’s strict dress code. She stepped out wearing pants and shorts on multiple different occasions, and many fans celebrated her decision to enjoy a little more fashion freedom now that she’s married. However, it looks like Jinger had decided to respect her mother and father’s rules when she’s in front of the Counting On cameras. As you can see, she’s wearing a dress in the photo below.

Joy-Anna Duggar might be the tomboy of the family, but it looks like she’s going all out for her wedding by having Renee Miller custom-design her gown. During a series of interviews with the Duggar Family Blog, Miller talked about how much work went into the wedding dress that she designed for Jinger. She revealed that she and the Counting On star “exchanged many texts and phone calls,” and she asked Jinger to provide her with five pictures of wedding dresses that she liked. Miller then created three prototype gowns for her client to try on.

“She chose her favorite, and I spent the next two-and-a-half months personalizing that gown. The under layers of the dress were sewn by machine, but the beads, lace, and pearls were all sewn on by hand.”

If Joy-Anna Duggar just now said yes to a wedding dress and it also takes Renee Miller over two months to complete her gown, this means that Joy-Anna’s wedding date isn’t until sometime in July or later. However, it’s possible that the Duggars weren’t visiting Miller’s shop to search for Joy-Anna’s wedding dress: Maybe they were there for a final fitting. According to the Hollywood Gossip, the Duggar family visited the Ark Encounter in Kentucky late in March. Perhaps Joy-Anna chose her gown during that trip to the Bluegrass State, and maybe Renee Miller gave fans a sneak peek of it when she shared the Facebook post below.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her fiancé, Austin Forsyth, have not revealed the location or date of their wedding. As the Inquisitr previously reported, many fans assume that the outdoor-loving couple will have a rustic wedding, and they believe that the tourist attraction owned by Austin Forsyth’s parents, Fort Rock Family Camp, would be the perfect venue for the event. The camp is an isolated replica of an Old West town surrounded by scenic views of the Arkansas Ozarks.

According to the Fort Rock Family Camp website, there are no events booked at the camp for any weekend this month, but there are family camps and conferences scheduled for every weekend in June. The only weekend open the following month is that of July 8.

When do you think Joy-Anna Duggar's wedding will be, and what do you think her wedding dress will look like?

