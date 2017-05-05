Is Drake Having A Baby? Meet The Women Whom He Allegedly Got Pregnant

Ever since Drake ended his romance with Jennifer Lopez, the Canadian rapper has been spotted hanging out with other women, that’s why it isn’t surprising if one or even two of them would claim to be pregnant. According to a recent report, the “Hotling Bling” hitmaker got Sophie Brussaux pregnant.

The porn star is more popularly known as Rosee Divine and she claims that she is carrying Drizzy’s baby. She reportedly released their text conversation, but the rapper denied that he got her pregnant. The two were spotted out on a dinner date in Amsterdam back in January while he was still linked to J.Lo, which sparked cheating rumors.

According to In Touch, Drake requested his baby mama to get an abortion. However, Rosee refused to terminate her pregnancy. She is allegedly having a girl and wanted to reconnect with the 30-year-old record producer, but he isn’t interested. He claimed that she is just doing it to get money from him. His rep denied all paternity claims.

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships,” the rep told TMZ. “We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

“If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child,” the rapper’s rep added.

Since the rapper’s rep didn’t fully deny that he is not the father of the former porn star’s unborn child, then it means that there is still a chance that he is. According to Hollywood Life, Drake admitted that he slept with Sophie, but he claimed that it was only a one nighter and he also used protection. That’s why he is sure that he didn’t get her pregnant. Brussaux has reportedly hired lawyers in New York to work on getting a paternity test and child support in case Drizzy ends up being the father.

Apart from Rosee Divine, another woman claimed that Drake got her pregnant. An Instagram model named Laquana exposed her secret conversation with the “Fake Love” hitmaker. In the text message thread, the alleged baby mama announced that she was carrying his child, but he allegedly doesn’t want to get involved with her.

According to Hollywood Life, Layla Lace ranted on Instagram that Drake got her pregnant, but he refused to call her back after she revealed the news. Apart from the screenshot of their text messages, model also shared photos of her positive pregnancy test to a tabloid site.

So who is this baby mama number two? Layla reportedly works for DynastySeries.com and collaborates frequently with photographer Jose Guerra. The rapper’s rep refused to give a comment on this pregnancy rumor. The Queen End Dynasty shared a photo of the model and rapper claiming that Drizzy has never met Lace in real life.

While Drake faces baby daddy allegations, his ex-girlfriend Rihanna made sure that he gets all the support. The two have dated on and off for years, but their relationship didn’t work out. Despite the breakup, the 29-year-old pop star remained friends with her former lover.

“Rihanna is embarrassed for Drake after hearing the news that he may have knocked up a random hookup,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “She’ll always have love and a soft spot for her ex, so the news still bothered her a bit. Rihanna knows he can be a player, but doesn’t believe any of the accusations. She’s totally Team Drake on this one!”

The “Diamonds” hitmaker felt bad for Drizzy after Layla posted a long post on Instagram accusing the “One Dance” singer of impregnating her. Apart from Riri, the rapper’s close pal DJ Spade defended him from the accusations. He shared a screenshot of his conversation with the alleged baby mama where she indirectly admitted that the pregnancy story is fake and that all she cares about was fame and money.

Since Layla Lace’s pregnancy seems to be bogus, Drake now has to wait for paternity test to find out if he is the father of Sophie B.’s alleged baby.

