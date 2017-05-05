Miley Cyrus Says She Isn’t Female Or Male, ‘I Feel Like Nothing’

Miley Cyrus is opening up and getting seriously candid about how she views her gender, admitting that she doesn’t actually identify with being a male or a female and instead feels like “nothing.”

Cyrus made the admission about her gender in a candid new interview with Billboard magazine, where she spoke openly about not identifying with one particular gender and said that she finds it “crazy” that some people don’t think more deeply about being male or female.

Miley spoke openly about her gender fluidity when asked if she’s the type of person who wants men to be masculine and women to be feminine, to which Cyrus replied “not even” while confessing that she actually finds men who feel they have to be overly masculine “gross.”

“That really grosses me out,” Cyrus said, telling the publication that she recently asked boyfriend Liam Hemsworth if he likes being a boy, to which he replied that he doesn’t think about being a man too much.

“That’s crazy to me, because I think about being a girl all the time,” said Cyrus before claiming that she finds it “weird” that she’s a girl because she doesn’t actually identify with being a female.

“I’m always like, ‘It’s weird that I’m a girl, because I just don’t feel like a girl, and I don’t feel like a boy. I just feel like nothing,'” Miley said.

Miley then went on to reveal how she feels about social media and the way it’s making young people want to fit in more than ever rather than embrace their individuality and standing out from the crowd.

“I can only speak for the years that I’ve been alive, but I don’t know if it has ever been so important to fit in,'” continued Miley in the candid new interview. “It’s not about standing out right now. Which is so weird.”

Miley Cyrus told Billboard that she “loves” seeing people dressing and looking a little different on Instagram because the world is so “divided” right now.

But while Miley is getting seriously candid about the fact that she doesn’t feel either female or male ahead of her big musical comeback, this certainly isn’t the first time Cyrus has confessed to not identifying with a gender.

The former Hannah Montana actress previously spoke out about her feelings back in October 2016, where Cyrus declared herself pansexual after learning more about gender and sexuality following a meeting with a person who also didn’t identify as male or female.

Cyrus first spoke about her gender fluidity in a 2016 interview with Variety for their Power of Women L.A. issue where Miley recalled meeting the person while visiting an LGBT center in Los Angeles who inspired her to research the fluidity of gender more.

“I saw one human in particular who didn’t identify as male or female,” recalled Miley Cyrus of the meeting.

“Looking at them, they were both: beautiful and sexy and tough but vulnerable and feminine but masculine. And I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life.”

“Even though I may seem very different, people may not see me as neutral as I feel,” Miley continued, adding that she feels “very neutral” when it comes to both gender and sexuality after learning following her meeting with the person at the LGBT center that gender is actually “unassigned” unlike a person’s sex.

“Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more,” continued Cyrus of how she grew to understand herself while claiming that she’s pansexual, telling the outlet that that was the first time she’d met someone who didn’t identify as being male or female.

“I was like, ‘Oh — that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not,'” Miley added.

