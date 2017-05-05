What Is Wrong With Brad Pitt? Friends Reportedly Voice Their Concern For The ‘Scary Skinny’ Star

Brad Pitt’s ultra-thin look has friends worrying about his health. A week after the World War Z star’s shocking skinny frame was caught on camera, his close pals are doing their best to get him help. What’s the big secret behind Pitt’s drastic weight loss?

According to Radar Online, Pitt recently met with an infectious disease doctor and his friends think his weight loss is directly connected to a mysterious illness. Nobody knows what is really going on, but a source claims that Pitt hasn’t stopped losing weight.

“Brad stops by every few days, and each time he looks like he’s dropped another couple of pounds,” an insider shared. “He’s disappearing before our eyes!”

The insider added that Pitt seems like he is in pain when he walks around. Although Pitt has starred as a muscle-bound action hero in the past, his friends noted that he’s much weaker now and can’t stop his hands from shaking. It isn’t clear if these symptoms are related to a particular disease, but it definitely doesn’t sound good.

“I think he has lost about 25 pounds and now weighs around 160. He’s an action star so he would still have muscle mass,” Dr. Stuart Fischer said after examining Pitt’s latest photos.

Pitt hasn’t addressed the rumors about his weight. Instead, the actor has been focused on a sculpting project and allegedly assured his friends that they have nothing to worry about. His pals, however, aren’t buying into his excuses. After watching him wither away with each passing day, they suspect there is more to Pitt’s weight loss than meets the eye.

In fact, sources claim that Brad Pitt has been sneaking off to a clinic in the Los Angeles area and meeting with an infectious disease specialist. Pitt hasn’t told his friends why he is seeing the doctor, but they are starting to suspect something is wrong.

“Brad still won’t say why he goes. He’s strangely desperate to prove he’s fine when he so obviously isn’t,” the source noted.

Pitt’s sliding health comes after an improvement in his relationship with Jolie. The two’s bitter custody battle turned around in recent months as Pitt has been granted more access to his six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

According to CNN, Pitt finally opened up about the divorce in an interview with GQ Style. When it comes to his kids, the actor admitted that he doesn’t want to drag them through a messy divorce, especially when it comes to the court battle.

“I just refuse,” Pitt shared. “And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

Pitt was hit with child abuse allegations in the weeks after Jolie filed for divorce in September. Reports indicated that Pitt had verbally and physically abused Maddox on a private plane, which prompted Jolie’s decision to pull the plug on their marriage. The actor was eventually cleared of the allegations, but not before an official investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” Pitt admitted. “And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best.”

According to The Sun, Pitt says he turned to alcohol when his marriage started to fall apart. He’s been clean for a year and a half and hinted that an alcohol-free life is one reason behind his weight loss. He did not comment on the rumors about the infectious disease or why he has shed so much weight.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]