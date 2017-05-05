North Korea Accuses CIA Of Trying To Assassinate Kim Jong-un [Report]

The North Korean ministry claimed that in a joint operation conducted by South Korea and the United States, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had planned to assassinate Kim Jong-un by using “bio-chemical substances.”

Earlier today, North Korea’s Ministry of State Security accused South Korea and the C.I.A. of the United States of America of plotting to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-un reported Korea’s Yonhap News.

“The Central Intelligence Agency of the U.S. and the Intelligence Service (IS) of South Korea, hotbed of evils in the world, hatched a vicious plot to hurt the supreme leadership of the DPRK and those acts have been put into the extremely serious phase of implementation after crossing the threshold of the DPRK,” the North’s KCNA news agency quoted the statement as saying, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The claims from the Korean News Agency comes after the growing tensions between North Korea, the United States, and South Korea.

KCNA further claimed that the C.I.A. has infiltrated into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and had plans to commit state-sponsored terrorism against Kim Jong-un.

“A hideous terrorists’ group, which the CIA and the IS infiltrated into the DPRK on the basis of covert and meticulous preparations to commit state-sponsored terrorism against the supreme leadership of the DPRK by use of a bio-chemical substance, has been recently detected.”

As of this writing, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has not released any official statement against the aforementioned claims. However, it was earlier reported that the C.I.A. director Mike Pompeo visited South Korea this week and even met NIS chief to discuss the ongoing nuclear tensions between their countries.

KCNA also claimed that two “ideologically corrupted” intelligence services had been planning a plot to take revenge against their supreme leader from a long time.

“They hatched a plot of letting human scum Kim commit bomb terrorism targeting the supreme leadership during events at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and at the military parade and public procession after his return home,” KCNA said. “They told him that assassination by use of biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substance is the best method that does not require access to the target, their lethal results will appear after six or twelve months…”

Korean News Agency, who is often cited for spreading unverified reports against the American government, gave a lengthy description of the alleged plot by the C.I.A. against Kim Jong-un.

“Criminals going hell-bent to realize such a pipe dream cannot survive on this land even a moment,” it said.

The alleged claims come after U.S. President Donald Trump‘s warning that a “major conflict” is possible owing to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely we would love to solve things diplomatically but it is very difficult,” President Trump said.

Tensions between the United States and North Korea started since April 7 when President Trump ordered a missile attack in Syria as a retaliatory measure to a deadly chemical attack. Just after a couple of days, North Korean state media had warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at a sign of American aggression.

As of this writing, there is no official comment from the White House whether the American government collaborated with the South Korean National Intelligence Service to plot an assassination against North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, as reported by their news agency. Keep checking this place for the update on these claims and the official statements from the authenticated sources.

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]