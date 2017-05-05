South Korea’s most anticipated awards ceremony was held on May 3 to honor the best of South Korean entertainment.

The Coex Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul played host to the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards on Wednesday. The handsome actors and beautiful actresses graced the red carpet and took home awards that would rewrite their destiny.

JTBC broadcast the program live on Wednesday.

Actress and singer Bae Suzy and Park Joong-hoon were the masters of the ceremony. Their presence on the stage was enigmatic.

Park Chan Wook bagged the grand award for his movie, The Handmaiden, while Kim Eun-Sook took home the grand award in television for her widely popular drama, Goblin. She also won the KBS Drama award last year for her globally acclaimed TV series, Descendants of the Sun, starring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

Actor Gong Yoo won the Best Actor Award. During his acceptance speech at Baeksang Awards, he tearfully apologized to his mother for not being able to meet her frequently.

“My mother sometimes gets disappointed and tells me that it feels like her son has become someone else’s son. It’s all because I haven’t been good to her,” he said, fighting tears on stage.

Actor Park Chan Wook, during his acceptance speech, said, “I think I should be able to say this since I won this award for The Handmaiden. I hope that when people are voting for who will be the next president, they will take into consideration whether that candidate will be able to create a society where people are not discriminated against for their gender, sexual identity, and sexual orientation.”

Park Bo-gum’s Cute Moment

Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo Jung won the Popularity award for Moonlight Drawn By Clouds.

When actor Park Bo-gum’s name was called out as the winner, the actor did not respond. Lost in his own thoughts, someone had to give him a nudge before he realized that he was the winner of the popular vote.

Both Park Bo-gum and his co-star Kim Yoo-jung thanked the voters for choosing them as their favorite.

Here are the complete list of winners, as broadcast by JTBC Live.

Film Category

Grand Prize: Park Chan-wook (The Handmaiden)

Best Film: The Wailing

Best Director: Kim Jee-woon (The Age of Shadows)

Best New Director: Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan)

Best Actor/Actress: Song Kang-ho (The Age of Shadows), Son Ye-jin (The Last Princess)

Best Supporting Actor/Actress: Kim Ui-Seong (Train to Busan), Kim So-jin (The King)

Best New Actor/Actress: Ryu Jun-yeol (The King), Lee Sang-hee (Our Love Story)

Best Screenplay: Yoon Ga-eun (The World of Us)

Popularity Award: Do Kyung-soo (My Annoying Brother), Im Yoon-ah (Confidential Assignment)

Television category

Grand Prize: Kim Eun-sook (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

Best Drama: Dear My Friends (tvN)

Best Educational/cultural program: Ssulzun (JTBC)

Best Variety Show: “Mom’s Diary – My Ugly Duckling (SBS)

Best Producer: Yoo In-sik (Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim)

Best Actor/Actress: Gong Yoo (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God), Seo Hyun-jin (Another Miss Oh)

Best New Actor/Actress: Kim Min-seok (Doctors), Lee Se-young (The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop)

Best Screenplay: Noh Hee-kyung (Dear My Friends)

Best Entertainer: Yang Se-hyeong (Shorterview), Park Na-rae (I Live Alone)

Popularity Award: Park Bo-gum (Love in the Moonlight), Kim Yoo-jung (Love in the Moonlight)

Best Style: Kim Ha-neul (On the Way to the Airport)

Lifetime achievement Award: Kim Young-Ae

Baeksang Awards, however, was missing two talented South Korean stars: Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, the stars who stole the show for their mind-blowing performance in the 2016 K-drama Descendants of the Sun.

Although the fans missed the SongSong Couple dearly, they were happy to see other talented actors bag the Baeksang awards.

[Featured Image by Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]