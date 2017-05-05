Eden Sassoon Says She Was ‘Trapped In An Edit’ On ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Eden Sassoon is one season and done on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Pilates guru and daughter of late beauty icon Vidal Sassoon announced her departure from the Bravo reality show on her Facebook page, revealing that she wanted to be the one to break the news to fans. Eden went a little hashtag happy as she delivered her announcement.

“I want to BE the one to share with everyone this news,” Sassoon wrote, according to Us Weekly. “I WILL NOT BE RETURNING TO #RHOBH NEXT SEASON. In receiving this #news I feel free & ALIVE to BE the REAL ME that was not shown to the #bravo world of viewers. I truly am #grateful for the experience & huge life lessons I was up against.”

Eden also added that and end is “just a NEW BEGINNING” and promised another chapter in the “EdenLoveStory.”

“I will be in full force with #love #hugs #truth and #compassion which are all things that make me shine,” Sassoon added. “So if you can’t handle my light… please go be dim someplace else.”

Sassoon came in like a lion on the seventh season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, clashing with nearly all of her co-stars. Eden, whose sister Catya Sassoon died of a drug overdose, questioned Kim Richards’ sobriety and called Kim’s sister Kyle Richards “an enabler.” Eden also got into a shouting match with Lisa Rinna on the RHOBH Season 7 finale.

As for why she is already announcing her exit from Real Housewives, Eden Sassoon told The Dirty she didn’t like how she was portrayed on the hot reality show. Eden also made it clear that it was her idea to quit the show.

“In life, we get the opportunity to choose what makes us happy and pay it forward, Sassoon said.

“I was trapped in an edit the entire season. I’m a woman with such an extraordinary life and mission that my focus was becoming diluted by being part of RHOBH.”

Sassoon added that she has no regrets about her time on the show and says she is truly “a better woman having experienced the crazy.”

As for what’s next on her career agenda, Eden revealed that she is in talks with pals Maria Menounos and her fiancé Keven Undergaro about partnering to produce and host a new project that will be” revolutionary, empowering women in the digital talk space.”

Eden told E! News that several of her former RHOBH co-stars reached out to her after she announced she was leaving the show.

“Kyle and I spoke this morning through text and respect, respect for her to reach out and say the things and really say all the things she did,” Eden revealed.

“And you know? There’s an untapped friendship there someplace deep because it was interesting between her and I. And I think we understand one another in a lot of ways. And Rinna and I, I reached out to her just kind of thanking her for the beautiful journey I had gone on with her.”

Sassoon went on to say that now that she has broken free from RHOBH she feels “alive again.”

“I feel free and this end to that chapter, just a moment of time in my life, but a pretty big one because a lot of emotional stuff I worked through, is going to open the most beautiful things to come,” Eden told E!

While she seemingly smoothed things over with Richards and Rinna, there is no love lost between Eden Sassoon and her RHOBH co-stars.

“I believe my life is an example and I have a responsibility to live mindfully,” Eden told The Dirty.

“Oh and one is only as good as the company they keep … a happy goodbye on my part.”

While Eden Sassoon is officially out, there is no official yet on which of the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars will return for season eight.

You can see Eden Sassoon’s explosive fight with Lisa Rinna in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills clip below.

