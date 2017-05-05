WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Vs. Roman Reigns Feud Leads To Universal Championship Tilt With Brock Lesnar?

WWE wrestling fans can’t have failed to notice that Braun Strowman is in the midst of a mammoth push. The feud between Strowman and Roman Reigns has been building for months, and has reached a crescendo in recent weeks. We have seen Strowman attack Reigns, overturn an ambulance with Reigns inside, and last Sunday, Strowman handed Reigns a terrible beating on last weekend’s Payback PPV. In addition to his antics with the “Big Dog,” Strowman has chased Sami Zayn around the arena, and gone eyeball-to-eyeball with The Undertaker during the buildup to WrestleMania 33.

It’s easy to see that Strowman has been at the center of a year-long push to establish him as Monday Night Raw’s top heel. Amid the Strowman vs. Reigns feud, it is easy to overlook some other important developments in “The Abominable Strowman’s” back story.

Keen fans of the WWE network will remember that a match between Strowman and The Undertaker was planned for WrestleMania 32. It seems likely that Strowman was set to retire The Undertaker, but the match was dropped, after a fan backlash, and possibly because The Undertaker decided to continue for another year. After Reigns retired The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, Strowman became the man most likely to fill the Deadman’s shoes.

According to Forbes, Strowman is now “officially the biggest monster in WWE.” By retiring The Undertaker, Reigns has become the WWE’s top dog. Let’s face it, having the honor of defeating the Deadman at WrestleMania, and ending his career, is a clear sign that Reigns is the face of the WWE network. So, where does that leave Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman Vs. Brock Lesnar For The Universal Championship At Great Balls of Fire?

Whilst Strowman has been beating on Roman Reigns, many have overlooked the fact that Strowman has been quietly building towards a feud with Brock Lesnar. Last month, Strowman interrupted Paul Heyman whilst he was setting up a match between Reigns and Lesnar. Strowman entered the ring to tell Lesnar that he was coming for him as soon as he had finished with Roman Reigns.

That segment was not the first time this year that Strowman and Lesnar had clashed. At the 2016 Royal Rumble, Strowman had been wreaking havoc until Lesnar eliminated him. Strowman returned to the ring to help eliminate Lesnar and began a feud that has quietly bubbled for the past year. According to Cageside Seats that feud will come to a head when Strowman has the opportunity to take on Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Forbes even goes so far as to claim that Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman is the “biggest match possible.” Of course, the WWE are unlikely to want to lose the momentum they have put behind Roman Reigns. So, it seems likely that Lesnar will face Reigns at the forthcoming SummerSlam PPV. That probably means Lesnar vs. Strowman at the Great Balls Of Fire in July.

According to the Wrestling Inc., Lesnar may be headed for feuds with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in the near future, but neither man has the momentum that the WWE have afforded Strowman in recent months. In any case, Balor is reportedly suffering from a concussion, and of course, he has had a lengthy period on the sidelines due to injury. It seems unlikely that Balor will get a title shot anytime soon.

Rollins defeated his former mentor Triple H, at WrestleMania 33. That probably means that the former Shield man is set for a push, but it is hard to see Rollins vs. Lesnar in the near future. Reigns could be set to build a storyline with Samoa Joe, who has already clashed with Rollins during the buildup to WrestleMania 33.

The WWE network likes to keep us guessing when it comes to its storylines, but we can be sure that Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman will have huge parts to play in the coming months.

