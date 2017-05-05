Miley Cyrus On Being Anti-Trump: Liam Hemsworth Advised Her To Keep Quiet

Things are definitely serious when a couple talks politics: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth apparently do. Miley, a known Hilary Clinton supporter, revealed that fiance Liam Hemsworth actually advised her to keep it down after the 2016 U.S. Elections results.

Miley Cyrus is currently making headlines as she graces the cover of this month’s Billboard Magazine. In the interview, she candidly talked about her new music, relationship with Liam Hemsworth, and politics.

Miley considers politics to be a big part of her life. The “Wrecking Ball” singer is an open democrat and confessed that she surrounds herself with “outspoken liberals.” When it was clear that Donald Trump has won as the new U.S. President, Miley Cyrus even joined the Women’s March protest in Los Angeles.

The pop star revealed that one day after the elections, she was supposed to go to rehearse for The Voice. Liam Hemsworth cautioned her against it, seeing how emotional she was at that time.

Liam was like, ‘Just don’t go. You’re not there. And you don’t know how everyone feels on that set.’ Everyone’s from all different parts of the country, so he was like, ‘Don’t go and get into it with ­people right now.’ Because clearly ­unity is what we need.

Cyrus was a part of The Voice Season 11 in 2016 as a first-time coach, along with Alicia Keys and the show’s veterans, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. According to the Billboard story, the 24-year-old singer will be returning to the show for Season 13 next year. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Alicia Keys has already announced her exit from the show.

These days, Miley says she’s using her new music to spread unity. She has even softened her views against Trump and his supporters. Cyrus admits that she “went really hard” during the campaign for Clinton, but she has learned a valuable lesson.

“I like the way I think right now. But don’t Trump supporters like the way they think? So I’ve also got to be open with the way I approach people with my opinions. That’s the only way to make real change. And it’s not because I want to sell records! I know now the ways that don’t work.”

Miley Cyrus, daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, started her Hollywood career as a child actress on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana. She then pursued music and churned out pop hits such as “Party in the USA” and “The Climb.” In 2013, shortly after her public split with Liam Hemsworth, Miley shocked her fans when she performed at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. With her newly chopped hair, Miley performed her new single “We Can’t Stop” with singer Robin Thicke while doing her infamous twerk and tongue-flashing moves.

Miley and Liam are now back together and are engaged to be married. Miley also discussed their reunion in the Billboard interview, saying that they had to “[re-fall] for each other.”

Along with her renewed romance, Miley also claims to be a new person. She revealed that she has given up drinking and smoking weed. She insisted on being “completely clean” for at least three weeks as of the interview.

In the Billboard cover, it seems that Miley Cyrus has indeed shed her naughty girl image. Her hair is long again, and she’s wearing flowy dresses as she poses in open fields. The new Miley, it seems, has gone back to her country roots.

Miley’s upcoming new single is entitled “Malibu,” a nod to the place where she and her famous fiance often visit. Accordingly, the song–which Miley wrote herself–is also about their relationship. Billboard describes it as “a breezy love song about Hemsworth.”

“Malibu” drops on May 11, but the rest of her yet untitled album will be released later this year. Also included on the new album are two women-empowering songs Miley wrote. One is written for Hilary Clinton, and the other is about working women.

