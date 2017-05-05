Could Kailyn Lowry get back together with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez?

Although the pair split sometime prior to the Teen Mom 2 star’s baby announcement in February, there may be hope for a reconciliation.

According to a report by Radar Online, Chris Lopez has been supportive towards Kailyn Lowry and her pregnancy as they work towards a possible reunion.

“He’s been there whenever [Kailyn Lowry] has needed him,” a source close to the reality star told Radar Online. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

The insider claimed Chris Lopez plans on being involved with the child once he or she arrives.

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now,” the insider said. “They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

While Kailyn Lowry remains excited for the birth of her third child, the source claimed her pregnancy has been “rough” and online, the reality star has faced tons of backlash from fans who have found her decision to welcome a third child with a third man irresponsible.

“She’s pushing through it,” the source said. “She’s really excited to meet her new addition.”

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez “briefly dated” after she split from former husband Javi Marroquin in May of last year.

The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed her third pregnancy in February after weeks of rumors with a blog post to fans on her official website.

“I am pregnant. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time,” she wrote. “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

Last year, just months before conceiving a child with Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry informed Marroquin that she was no longer open to having more children. While Lowry did get pregnant in late 2015, the pregnancy ended in miscarriage and afterwards, the reality star had a change of heart in regard to expanding her family. Meanwhile, Marroquin expressed his interest in having more kids and ultimately, their marriage ended.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again,” Lowry admitted. “I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage. Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more.”

Kailyn Lowry added that while her situation isn’t ideal, she is confident that everything will turn out okay. She also noted that her two sons, Isaac, seven, and Lincoln, three, are “so excited” to welcome a new sibling this summer.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

After Kailyn Lowry confirmed the name of her third child’s father earlier this week, a report by Radar Online noted their relationship as “rocky” and claimed Lowry would be raising her third child as a single mom.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” she wrote in a blog.

Kailyn Lowry shares oldest son Isaac with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and her second child, Lincoln, was welcomed during her three-year marriage to Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her exes and her sons, are expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]