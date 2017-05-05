Harry Styles’ ‘Sweet Creature’ Lyrics: Former One Direction Star Explains The Meaning Behind New Song

Harry Styles’ “Sweet Creature,” his latest solo single, includes some powerful lyrics. Talking about a past relationship that, despite the love, could not last – many fans are wondering who Harry Styles was thinking about when he wrote the “Sweet Creature” lyrics. Now, we might finally have an answer – at least in part – thanks to a new radio interview, where Harry also addressed the criticism over his song’s resemblance to The Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

Harry Styles’ solo album is set to be released on May 12. With the One Direction star venturing out on his own for the first time, his new songs are attracting a lot of attention. The first released single was “Sign of The Times,” which debuted at number four on the “Billboard Hot 100” list, and was met with mostly positive critical reception. As a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Harry also performed “Ever Since New York,” a song which hasn’t been released as a single yet.

And this week, Harry Styles released the third official single from his upcoming album – “Sweet Creature.” The lyrics seem to refer to someone important in Harry’s life – someone who always “brings him home,” even when they argue.

Speaking on 102.5 FM’s The Zach Sang And The Gang Show, Harry addressed the meaning of the “Sweet Creature” lyrics, admitting he definitely wrote it about someone specific in his life, but refusing to disclose that person’s name. Harry also revealed that “Sweet Creature” was actually the first song he worked on for his solo album.

“In my opinion, I think most songs are written for one listener. People who write books write them for one reader. It’s a really amazing way of being able to say something to someone that maybe they’ll never know it’s about them, maybe there’s one thing there that only them will know it’s about them. Maybe It’s so much easier to say something in a song than it is to say it to someone and I think it’s really amazing to be able to communicate through that and to be able to wrap up everything that you want to say in three and a half minutes and say it in a song.”

Asked whether the person “Sweet Creature” was written about knows that it was about them, Harry admitted that he’s not sure, but in any-case, Harry doesn’t want people to obsess over the deeper meaning the song had for him – but instead, read their own meaning into it.

“I think the best thing about music is everyone can take away different things from stuff and that’s not wrong, there’s not really a wrong answer. “Sweet Creature” is definitely about one person, but I think it’s important to remember that there are many different types of things that it could be about.”

“Sweet Creature” And The Beatles Controversy

Harry Styles’ “Sweet Creature” also had some controversy accompany its release, as The Sun reports. The song begins with a guitar intro that many believe is suspiciously similar to the one present in The Beatles’ song “Blackbird” from 1968.

While some are saying it’s not a good beginning for Harry Styles as a solo artist, to have these comparisons made, Harry himself – when asked whether “Blackbird” was, in fact, an inspiration, says he is very flattered by this idea.

“I’m a massive fan of that song. Being mentioned in the same breath as that song is a huge compliment. I just wanted to write stuff that was for me and what I feel sounded like me, and that I wanted to say and listen to. And I feel really happy with it so far.”

With Harry Styles’ “Sweet Creature” lyrics referring to “Two hearts in the same home,” and yet two people who are “Both stubborn, I know”, we’re still eager to find out exactly who Harry is singing about. Judging by the major international interest Harry’s songs are attracting, it’s probably only a matter of time until we find out the truth.

