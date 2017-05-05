Ozzy Osbourne Summer Tour With Zakk Wilde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman

Ozzy Osbourne is going on the road again, this time with Zakk Wilde instead of Gus G. as the lead guitarist. While Ozzy is sticking with bassist Rob “Blasko” Nicholson, drummer Tommy Clufetos and Adam West on keyboards, he’s swapping out the guitarists.

Black Sabbath cover band Zakk Sabbath, with Zakk Wilde, and Blasko, is also releasing a limited-edition, three track, 25 minute EP “Live in Detroit” with drummer Joey Castillo on the Southern Lord Recordings label. “Live in Detroit” by Zakk Sabbath will be released June 16 according to Blabbermouth.

Zakk Wilde is part of the bands Zakk Sabbath, The Black Label Society. and was a member of Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band for many years. In recent years Gus G. has taken Zakk Wilde’s spot as lead guitarist.

Ozzy Osbourne wanted to make it quite clear that his choice of guitarist was never anything personal. There has never been a “falling out” between The Black Label Society’s Zakk Wilde and Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne, nor is the Black Sabbath frontman angry with Gus G. now. It’s just about the music as Ozzy told The Rolling Stone.

“I haven’t fallen out with Zakk [Wilde,] but Zakk’s got his own band, and I felt like my stuff was beginning to sound like Black Label Society,”

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wilde’s band, The Black Label Society, have little in common musically other than Zakk Wilde, but Wilde’s signature style was moving toward The Black Label Society’s style a bit, and perhaps away from the Black Sabbath influence. The lead guitarist is a huge part of a band’s sound, so fans can see that Osbourne’s comments make a good point.

The Black Lable Society has a different image than Black Sabbath and a very different sound. The Black Lable Society has a rough biker bar feel, with plenty of Southern rock riffs. It’s metal like Sabbath but it’s also very American in image, context, and sound.

Zakk Wilde’s Black Label Society has a strong Southern rock influence, while Ozzy Osbourne is British rock with that classic Black Sabbath metal sound. It’s understandable that Osbourne would want to keep his band sounding more like Black Sabbath rather than take up Zakk Wilde’s Black Label Society sound, with its Southern rock influence.

Ozzy Osbourne’s other guitar player, Gus G. isn’t upset by the change either. Gus G. just released an album called Immortals with his own band Firewind. Gus G. is quoted on Audio Ink Radio saying he was happy that Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wilde were back together again.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege playing by your side since 2009, Nothing but great times and an experience of a lifetime. To Ozzy and Sharon — thanks for everything. [I] love ya! To Blasko, Adam, and Tommy — [it has] been a pleasure rocking with you! As a fan, it’s great to see Ozzy and Zakk back together. It’s been long overdue.

Zakk Wilde of Black Label Society is an awesome guitar player. Wilde has been part of Osbourne’s solo band from 1987 to 1995, as well as in 1998, and then from 2001 to 2004 and again from 2006 to 2009, according to Audio Ink Radio. Zakk Wilde is a central part of Black Label Society.

Ozzy Osbourne is very excited about the tour and can’t wait to get back on the road again. Osbourne is quoted by The Rolling Stone.

“I’m so happy to be getting back on the road with Zakk, Blasko, Tommy and Adam. This is what I do. This is where I belong, on the road.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wilde fans Black Sabbath and Black Label Society fans can look forward to seeing Ozzy Osbourne on tour this summer.

