WWE News: Real Reason Why Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns Haven’t Been on ‘Raw’ Since ‘WWE Payback’ Revealed

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman went to war at WWE Payback, and WWE officials have kept both men off WWE television since the PPV for a specific reason. “The Big Dog” and “The Monster Among Men” have been feuding on and off since the end of last year. Their rivalry came to a head at WWE Fastlane a couple of months ago. Strowman suffered his first loss to Reigns and had been seeking retribution against him ever since.

Reigns vs. Strowman had always been a really physical feud, but their rivalry had intensified a lot more over recent weeks heading into WWE Payback. After WrestleMania 33, Roman Reigns was riding a tidal wave of momentum after defeating The Undertaker and ending his career. However, Strowman stopped him dead in his tracks, brutally attacked him, and Roman wasn’t featured on Raw in the weeks heading into the PPV.

At WWE Payback, Strowman was able to get a definitive victory over Reigns after a grueling match that left both men hurting. However, the victory wasn’t enough for Braun. He brutalized Roman with the steel steps, and their brawling would continue after WWE Payback went off the air. Neither man was featured on Raw this week, and WWE officials could keep Reigns and Strowman off WWE television for a specific reason.

There’s been speculation that the injuries “reported” by WWE to Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns after WWE Payback are legitimate. WWE officials have been selling injuries to both men and have kept them off WWE television over the last week because they want to sell the brutality of their match at WWE Payback.

In particular, Roman Reigns is expected to be taken off WWE television for awhile. He’s still grieving over the loss of his brother, and the longer he sells the injuries given to him by Strowman, the stronger both men will look at WWE Extreme Rules. WWE is trying to thread a needle because they want to make Reigns look resilient, but Strowman will need to look extremely strong heading into WWE Great Balls of Fire in July.

The expectation is that their rivalry is building to a Stretcher match eventually. The WWE Universe thought that would be the stipulation for their match at WWE Payback, but now it seems that match will happen at WWE Extreme Rules. In all likelihood, it will serve as the conclusion of their feud because Braun Strowman is expected to challenge Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire for the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns vs. Strowman has become a feud where both men will benefit. Strowman has become a top heel as a result of working with Reigns. Their rivalry had to take a hiatus because of WrestleMania, but “The Monster Among Men” has been able to elevate his status on Raw significantly. Braun has a ton of momentum behind him right now, which will make the upcoming matchup with Brock Lesnar extremely exciting to watch.

The WWE Universe could possibly turn Braun Strowman babyface over the next few weeks because he has done a great job with everything he’s been given. Strowman has been booked as a strong heel, but the fans have a unique dynamic with Roman Reigns. That makes it hard to judge how they’ll react to Strowman after the rivalry with Reigns is over. However, it’s possible that WWE fans could stay behind him against Lesnar.

It’s unclear what WWE officials are planning for Roman Reigns after the rivalry with Strowman is over, but he will still be featured as the top guy on Raw. The feud between them has been brutal and entertaining. It’s just important for everyone involved to stick the landing and make sure Strowman and Reigns move on to bigger and better things as a result of the feud.

