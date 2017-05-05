Rachel Lindsay isn’t done with filming for The Bachelorette 2017, but somehow, the identities of her top three suitors have already been revealed. That’s according to Reality Steve, who strikes once again, in bringing spoilers for the upcoming The Bachelor spin-off.

Rachel’s quest in finding love on The Bachelorette has been full of spoilers. She’s the first black lead of the franchise and it was also the first for ABC to reveal that she will become the bachelorette even before she was eliminated during Nick Viall’s time on The Bachelor Season 21.

Based on predictions and spoilers from Steve, the 30-year-old Dallas lawyer has already gone out on hometown dates with her suitors and four have already been revealed to have made it through to the stage. They are Dean Unglert, Dr. Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger, and Peter Kraus.

According to The Bachelorettespoiler king, Dean Unglert is a 26-year-old StartupTAP recruiter from Los Angeles, California. Unglert, who was originally from Aspen, Colorado, works to help tech firms with recruiting employees. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, which he got from the University of Colorado. With more digging, it has been revealed that Unglert may have issues with alcohol because he was busted for underage possession in 2010.

Dr. Bryan Abasolo is from Miami, Florida. The 37-year-old medical professional works as a chiropractor for the Accident and Injury Team. Not much is known about this hunk for now but Reality Steve indicated that he is a 2003 graduate of the University of Florida.

The interesting Eric Bigger, on the other hand, has his profile laid out for the public. Being a motivational speaker and a fitness enthusiast, Bigger needs to get his details out there. He also provided a description on his About page found on Model Mayhem, in which he said he is a “fun, energetic, and an outgoing person.”

The 29-year-old 2010 Hampton University Magna Cum Laude has written a book titled “100 Days of Wisdom.” Eric is also the founder of Eric Bigger Successful Living, LLC and Rich Life Success Driven, LLC. Hopefully, Bigger can motivate and inspire Rachel with his wisdom and make her fall in love with him.

Last on Rachel Lindsay’s top four list is said to be Peter Kraus, a 30-year-old personal trainer from Madison, Wisconsin. Peter works at Worth Personal Training and graduated in 2010 with an Associate of Science degree in Dietetics/Dietitian from the Madison Area Technical College. He is also a volunteer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has worked as a model in the past. Would Rachel fall for this guy who not only has the obvious good looks but also a heart?

Following the reveal of Lindsay’s Final Four in The Bachelorette 2017, Reality Steve went on to update that one has already been sent home and it was Unglert. Steve not only leaked about the elimination but also about Unglert’s participation in Bachelor in Paradise for this summer.

A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:14pm PST

The remaining three guys have already met Rachel Lindsay’s family in Dallas in an “undisclosed” location. According to Steve, the most likely reason why the meeting episode was not filmed at her house is that Rachel’s father is a federal judge and it should have something to do with security reasons.

Each remaining suitor got to meet the Lindsay’s on consecutive days over the weekend, with Peter meeting them first on Friday, followed by Eric on Saturday and Bryan on Sunday. It is now assumed that another rose ceremony has already been filmed and that two guys will get to have overnights with the leading lady.

For now, Reality Steve doesn’t have an update on what happened over the weekend but he promises to give it to fans once he has them. The Bachelorette won’t premiere on ABC until May 22.

[Featured Image by therachlindsay/Instagram]