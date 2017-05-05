Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott: Kardashians And Blac Chyna Take Sides In Tyga Split

The Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relationship is heating up. The newly minted romance, however, has been causing a rift among the Kardashian clan, with each of them taking sides between Kylie and her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

“Their split has caused a major rift in the family,” a source told Hollywood Life.

It’s not in the least surprising that the Kardashians, including Blac Chyna and Scott Disick, are finding themselves taking sides between Team Kylie and Team Tyga. What’s actually surprising is that Chyna has picked her ex’s side instead of Kylie’s.

“Chyna is on Team Tyga,” the source said. “She knows firsthand how bad he is with money and wants her baby daddy to stay working.”

Money matters aside, it also makes sense for Blac to throw her allegiance behind Tyga. After all, he’s been a good father to her son, King Cairo, despite their differences.

Tyga has found another ally in Scott Disick, it seems. No surprise there. After all, the two had been spotted partying together at nightclubs many times in the past – which landed them into trouble not a few times with their respective ladyloves.

“Scott has always gotten along with Tyga and has been encouraging Kanye [West] to keep him on his label. Scott doesn’t want to see his friend get iced out of the family cause Tyga and Kylie are on the outs.”

Of course, there’s no doubt that Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian are all siding with their half-sister Kylie. The same goes for Kendall Jenner, who was recently spotted partying with her sister and her new boyfriend, Travis Scott, at his birthday bash in New York City on Sunday. Moreover, the birthday party proved to be a star-studded affair that included guests such as Bella Hadid, Jordyn Wood, and Kendall’s rumored fling A$AP Rocky.

Travis Scott tells friends he and Kylie Jenner are “the real deal”

There’s been a constant buzz around the Scott and Jenner buzz lately, and part of that can be attributed to Kylie’s recent split with former on-and-off boyfriend Tyga. People thought at the beginning that Scott was nothing more than a summer fling for Kylie. Some say Ms. Jenner hooked up with the rapper to get back at Tyga, who was rumored to be dating Jordan Ozuna.

But it appears now that people have been mistaken. As reported by US Weekly, Scott recently told his pals that he and the 19-year-old reality star are “the real deal.”

Their recent dates seem to support this statement. The two have become inseparable since they both attended an NBA playoff game in Houston on April 25. Four days later, Jenner was seen joining the “Pick up the Phone” rapper at his concert in Boston. Before long, she attended his birthday bash in NYC. It was Kylie herself who presented him his birthday cake, which is just one of the many signs that there’s something special going on between the pair.

Is Tyga planning to take Kylie Jenner back from Travis Scott?

Tyga is reportedly feeling worried that he’ll lose Kylie forever since reports emerged suggesting that her relationship with Scott are getting into serious territory. In fact, the “Ayo” rapper is reportedly planning to make some moves to win her back, as reported by the Inquisitr.

“Tyga’s rethinking this little break they’re on and is making moves to sweet talk Kylie and get back into her good graces. The last thing he needs is for Kris [Jenner] or Kylie’s sisters to get in her ear, telling her to keep Travis and dump Tyga,” a source tells Hollywood Life.

Whatever Tyga is planning, it appears that it may be too late for him. For one, his three year on-and-off relationship with Kylie was nothing short of chaotic and emotionally distressing for both parties. On top of the cheating allegations, reports suggest that Jenner is fed up with Tyga for how poorly he’s been handling his finances.

