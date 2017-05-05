Brad Pitt’s First Post-Angelina Jolie Interview A Brilliant PR Success

Unless one is living under a rock, there is no escape from one of the biggest news to hit Hollywood lately. It was all over the net, the first interview A-list actor Brad Pitt gave after his divorce with Angelina Jolie. While there is no doubt that the actor’s confession is heartfelt, some industry watchers observed that his interview was also a masterful stroke of PR move – it’s about time he cleaned up his tarnished image.

After months of distancing himself from the controversial issues surrounding his split with Jolie, Brad Pitt came forth to air his side of the story or, at least, his take on the situation. In an interview with GQ, the actor revealed that the past months have been hard on him and he suffered just like anyone going through the messy process of divorce would.

The entertainment industry was shocked when Angelina Jolie made a sudden announcement of divorce back in September 2016. While there have been previous rumors about their marriage getting into some trouble, the couple had refused to substantiate on those speculations until then.

But things got even worse. Brad Pitt was put on the hot seat when rumors of his alleged verbal and physical abuse of the couple’s oldest son Maddox surfaced. The alleged incident was reported to have occurred after Brad drank some alcohol inside Pitt and Jolie’s private plane, People reported.

There were speculations then that it may have led to Angelina Jolie finally calling it quits especially since it allegedly happened days before her divorce announcement. It was understandably a messy and stressful affair for Pitt who, aside from having to deal with the divorce, had to face allegations of abuse and had his integrity put into question.

After an investigation launched by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, Brad was eventually cleared and the case was closed with no charges filed against him.

While his image has been tarnished, Pitt opted to maintain a low profile and refused to make any statement until now. And with the recent GQ interview, it was shown that even high profile Holywood splits is just as emotionally messy as the rest. And yes, he did have a drinking problem back then.

“I mean, we have a winery. I enjoy wine very, very much,” Pitt told GQ. According to Pitt, it even came to a point that the boozing was getting out of control and was starting to become a problem.

In what could be described as one of the good things that came out of his divorce with Angelina Jolie, the ordeal was a catalyst for change for Brad, who vowed to put family first. For instance, Pitt quit drinking and has been sober for six months and counting. He has since replaced booze with cranberry juice and fizzy water and even joked that he probably has “the cleanest urinary tract in all of L.A.”

Angelina Jolie’s decision to divorce Pitt even caught him emotionally unprepared. When questioned if he stayed at the couple’s house during the ordeal, Brad he revealed that “It was too sad to be here at first, so I went and stayed on a friend’s floor, a little bungalow in Santa Monica.”

At the moment, the couple is now more conciliatory toward each other. Brad relates how a lawyer once told him that “No one wins in court—it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.” Fortunately, ex-wife Angelina Jolie agrees on this point. It seems pointless to devote years of one’s life just to build a case and prove that the other party is wrong. At the moment, the couple is trying to preserve whatever good they can get out of their failed relationship for their children’s sake. But, as far as the possibility of a Pitt – Jolie reconciliation is concerned, it is still unlike to happen at the moment according to the Inquisitr.

However, there is one good thing that Brad’s recent interview did manage to repair. According to BBC, Brad Pitt managed to restore his tarnished image with that single interview.

In the recent interview, Brad Pitt came across as sensitive and honest, the publication noted. While Pitt may have managed to dodge his personal issues in the past by choosing to remain low profile, he can no longer afford to do so especially with a new film that needs to be promoted soon.

BBC added that the GQ style interview described as “gently probing but sympathetic” is also the perfect choice for Brad Pitt to air his first post-Angelina Jolie interview. It was a gamble that Pitt’s PR guys rightly took.

