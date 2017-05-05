Nostradamus’ World War 3 Predictions: Does Donald Trump Risk Assassination During North Korea Visit In 2017?

Nostradamus’ World War 3 predictions indicate the assassination of a high-profile world leader. Many interpreters believe the French soothsayer talked about U.S. President Donald Trump in his prophecy. While U.S. presidents may not seem vulnerable to assassination attempts, such attempts were made against a number of American presidents. Trump has recently indicated that he would like to visit North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un. According to several experts, visiting North Korea may not be a safe option for the U.S. president.

Trump recently indicated that he would like to meet Kim Jong Un “under the right circumstances.” He said he would meet the North Korean leader, if it was appropriate for him. No U.S. president has ever visited North Korea in the past. If Donald Trump decides to visit the Asian country, he is going to be the first American president to do so. Trump said he would be honored to meet Kim Jong Un.

“Most political people would never say that,” Bloomberg News quoted Trump as saying. “But I’m telling you under the right circumstances I would meet with him.”

So far, North Korea and the United States do not have a diplomatic relation. The possibility of developing such a relation between the two nations might still seem a distant possibility, because of the strict political differences between the two. According to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Washington will only think of negotiating with North Korea if Kim Jong Un decides to give up its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. At the moment, Kim Jong Un seems to have no mood of doing so.

North Korea has warned that it will sink the American nuclear submarine in South Korean waters. The Independent quoted Urminzokkiri as reporting that the USS Michigan would be “doomed” if it tried to “budge even a little.” The website said that the USS Michigan would become “an underwater ghost without being able to come to the surface.” The North’s propaganda website also reported that Kim Jong Un’s regime would turn American nuclear submarines into a “mass of scrap metal” with its “invincible military power.”

“The urgent fielding of the nuclear submarine in the waters off the Korean Peninsula, timed to coincide with the deployment of the super aircraft carrier strike group, is intended to further intensify military threats toward our republic.”

Amid his apparent intentions of visiting North Korea, Donald Trump also indicated there could be a “major conflict” with Pyongyang. The situation between North Korea and Washington is more serious than ever. White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about Trump’s possible visit to North Korea. Spicer said it was surely not the right kind of situation to take such a step. He said that North Korea must stop its provocative behavior.

Under such tricky circumstances, it may be extremely risky for Trump to visit North Korea. Nostradamus talked about “Mabus” in his World War 3 predictions. He predicted that Mabus would be assassinated soon after achieving something really big. Donald Trump, a business mogul with no political background, has definitely achieved a lot by winning the presidential election. The Mabus assassination will trigger revenge among his people and start the World War. If the U.S. president is assassinated, America would surely retaliate.

Donald Trump’s visit to North Korea could be fatal for the U.S. president. Nobody knows what a “smart cookie” like Kim Jong Un has in mind. According to Spicer, the North Korean leader managed to dodge all potential threats that might have come on his way to power.

“He is a young person to be leading a country with nuclear weapons.”

Donald Trump is known for his unconventional ways. However, if he takes the risk of visiting North Korea, it may be too dangerous this time.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]