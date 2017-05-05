Ryan Seacrest Not Leaving ‘Live!’ Even After Signing A $73M Radio Deal On His 1st Day As Kelly Ripa’s Co-Host

Is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live! with Kelly Ripa? Speculations suggesting that the in-demand host quitting is his newly acquired position emerged after he reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal with iHeart Radio.

Seacrest, who made a name in hosting some of America’s most watched TV shows such as American Idol, seem to be a hot topic online right now especially after he was named as Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on Live!

According to the announcement which was covered by several news outlets including Variety,Seacrest is the permanent replacement for Michael Strahan as the new host alongside Ripa who has long been teamed up with several guest co-hosts in the morning show for the longest time.

In the statement, Ripa noted Ryan Seacrest’s qualifications for the job and expressed how thrilled she is to be working alongside a host with such caliber.

“Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game. I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family.”

“Ryan is a close friend and his star shines as brightly off camera as it does on. His tremendous success is only matched by his impeccable reputation. Plainly said, everyone loves him, and so will our daily viewers,” she added.

In return, Ryan Seacrest expressed his utmost gratitude about being chosen for the job, saying: “I’ve been so fortunate in my career to be a part of some incredible TV programs, and I’m excited to join daytime’s top entertainment talk show, and most important, I couldn’t think of anyone I’d rather share this new chapter with than Kelly Ripa – she’s a dream broadcast partner, and I can’t wait to start.”

Thx @jeffgarlin for the laughs, @zoesaldana for the good vibes and @greatsbrand for the comfy sneaks ‪#kellyandryan‬ A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on May 3, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

But in an unexpected turn of events, new development on the host’s career made Radar Online wonder: Is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live!?

Breaking news posted by the outlet revealed that Seacrest has just signed a deal with iHeart Radio for a three-year hosting gig worth $73 million. According to the outlet’s source, the deal was closed on Monday, around the same time Ryan started co-hosting with Kelly.

Fortunately, the multi-tasking celebrity host seem to be getting the best of both worlds as the source added some pretty good improvements with his studio setup.

“They are turning [LIVE Executive Producer Michael] Gelman’s second office at ABC into Ryan’s new radio studio,” the insider told the outlet.

On top of that, Ryan’s deal with iHeart is flexible enough to “allow him to do both gigs simultaneously.”

“After LIVE, Ryan can get in the elevator and do his radio show!”

By the looks of it, Ryan Seacrest will get everything he hoped for and more as he moves from Los Angeles to New York as his first appearance as Kelly Ripa’s permanent co-host brought strong ratings for the show which is now being dubbed as Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Partners in crime A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on May 2, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

According to more recent report from Variety, data from Nielsen revealed that the show earned a 3.1 household rating—its best so far since the post-Oscar show in February.

To top that off, Monday’s episode with Ryan also made the show the number one syndicated talk show for the day after garnering a 1.3 rating in women between the ages 25 and 54. Variety notes that this even topped the numbers of other high-caliber daytime talk shows including Dr. Phil and Ellen.

But while Monday’s numbers reveal a good welcome for Ryan, it seems as though many are indifferent by his addition to the show as some people describe it as “anti-climactic” and “boring.”

.@RyanSeacrest becoming a co-host on Live will officially make it the most boring show to ever air on television. pic.twitter.com/YjIggYDwR9 — Robots With Rayguns (@robtswthrayguns) May 1, 2017

Were you worried that Ryan Seacrest is leaving Live! so soon? Sound off via the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on this.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]