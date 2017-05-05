Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Getting Back Together After GQ Interview? Not Likely, Says Fact Checker [Debunked]

Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt getting back together after his emotional GQ Style magazine interview? Apparently not.

A report from the Hollywood Life claims to know how the UN Ambassador felt after Pitt’s interview with a magazine, breaking his silence for the very first time since news about his divorce with Jolie emerged.

Citing an unnamed source, the outlet said that Angie is “happy” at how Brad is doing after hearing his first official statement.

“Angelina is happy that he is moving past some of his unhealthy habits that played a role in tearing apart their family.”

For those who weren’t able to catch the news, the 53-year-old Allied actor has recently been featured in GQ Style’s cover for the magazine’s latest issue, per a report from the Inquisitr. In the cover story, the actor revealed how he suffered from alcoholism and what he did after this problem “ripped” his family apart, contrary to popular Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split speculations.

“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings,” he said.

“I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family.”

During the course of the interview, he revealed that he has signed up for therapy to finally get rid of his booze problem and have been getting better ever since.

“You know, I just started therapy. I love it, I love it. I went through two therapists to get to the right one.”

At the time, he also talked about how he was coping with all that has been happening with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce as well as the custody battle they were in, even admitting that his first impulse when they broke up was to hold on.

“The first urge is to cling on… And then you’ve got a cliché: ‘If you love someone, set them free.’ Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return.”

Brad Pitt admits he didn't want to divorce Angelina Jolie at first: "The first urge is to cling on." https://t.co/mCHRtJkO2s pic.twitter.com/siqVpLfWId — E! News (@enews) May 4, 2017

That probably is the clincher. According to the Hollywood Life’s“source,” the 41-year-old actress and mother-of-six has thought about “getting back together” with her estranged husband with whom she shared two years of marriage with after learning about what he said in the GQ interview.

“She is trying to stay open to new ideas and the thought of getting back together with him has crossed her mind.”

Obviously, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reunion rumors were fueled even more as the Hollywood Life insider further claimed how “anything is possible” and that the interview “was a step in the right direction.” That is, to a future where the former couple reunites.

Unfortunately, there seems to be no truth behind this as Gossip Cop reveals that Jolie or anyone in her inner circle hasn’t been in contact with the outlet, debunking the claims of an “exclusive” scoop about the ex-couple reuniting anytime soon.

On top of that, the Daily Mail reported on how Pitt gave Jolie a heads up before the interview with GQ became public knowledge and revealed that the actress “has yet to comment on the tell-all interview.”

According to the outlet’s source, the 53-year-old actor is “committed to having a healthy relationship with her,” which explains why he informed her about the interview ahead amid all the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt rumors going around.

❤️ #bradpitt#angelinajolie#angelinajoliepitt#brangelina#mrandmrspitt#love#truelove#lovestory#couple#amazing#perfect#beautiful A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Sep 19, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT

Speaking of which, Pitt also told GQ what he thought about the variety of gossip that has plagued him and his estranged wife since the divorce, saying: “But so little of it is accurate, and I avoid so much of it. I just let it go. It’s always been a long-run game for me… It is a drag to have certain things drug out in public and misconstrued.”

He also expressed his worry that all the gossiping will affect their children, all of whom are minors and have yet to reach the state of mind where they can understand what caused their parents to break up.

What do you think? Share with us your thoughts via the comments section below and stay tuned for more news about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as we learn more.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Cinema for Peace]