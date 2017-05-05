Disability Advocates Alarmed By Health Care Bill House Of Representatives Passed

The health care overhaul bill that the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve by a slim margin has left disability advocates alarmed and distressed. While some will be happy to see Obamacare go, those who have a disability or advocate for someone with a disability understand the devastating and alarming consequences that will follow if the bill becomes law.

By a vote of 217 to 213 on Thursday, the House of Representatives followed through on the Republics longstanding promise to one day repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. Now headed to Senate for a final vote, this bill would have massive changes on the way Medicaid operates by shifting the problem to a per capita cap system as well as reducing the amount of protection individuals with pre-existing conditions have.

Under the bill, it could be possible for states to obtain waivers which allow insures to charge additional money for someone who has a pre-existing condition. In some cases, this could allow insurers to pass up the requirement usually put on health plans which are referred to as “essential health benefits.” This can include treatments for mental and behavior health as well as habilitative and rehabilitative services and devices.

According to Disability Scoop, disability advocates are so alarmed by this health care bill because it will threaten several different kinds of services and support that individuals who have developmental disabilities require.

“The American Health Care Act shows callous and dangerous disregard for the well-being of people with disabilities and their families and erases decades of progress.”

Peter Berns, CEO of The Arc, was not shy about sharing his opinion of what he considered to be a clear lack of regard for those with a disability. Peter believes this bill is going to set back the rights and support individuals with disabilities and their families have worked so hard to achieve.

Instead of operating as an entitlement program, Medicaid would operate with a per capita cap under the new health care bill. This means the federal government would only offer a fixed amount of money for every beneficiary. The Congressional Budget Office believes the government will be able to save $880 billion between the years 2017 and 2026 under this new law. The question being whether or not the money saved is worth all the disabled individuals who will suddenly be without service.

“These huge cuts and caps will likely put pressure on states to cut home- and community-based waiver services, especially those that are ‘optional,’ like personal care services and therapies.”

Kim Musheno, chair of the Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities, a coalition of disability advocacy groups, was sure to put emphasis on the word “optional” as personal care services and therapies are far from optional for individuals with certain developmental disabilities.

Disability advocates are also alarmed by this health care bill because it will have a devastating impact on special education as well. Under the new health care bill, schools would no longer be considered Medicaid providers. This would limit a school’s ability to provide things such as specialized playground equipment and therapy as the school would no longer be able to send Medicaid the bill. The lack of funding would make it that much more challenging for schools to cater to the needs of children with developmental disabilities.

“Under this proposal, states would no longer have to consider schools as eligible Medicaid providers, which would mean that districts would have the same obligation to provide services for students with disabilities under IDEA, but no Medicaid dollars to provide medically-necessary services.”

The words above can be found in a letter that has been signed by more than 50 advocacy groups that has been sent to both the House and Senate with the hopes of changing their minds.

Presently, the health care bill which has left disability advocates alarmed is headed for the Senate. Whether or not the bill will pass Senate and become law is unclear at this point in time.

Did you know this health care bill would have such devastating consequences for those who have a disability? Do you think the bill is going to pass Senate? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section at the bottom of the page.

[Featured Image by Two Bridges Photography/ShutterStock]