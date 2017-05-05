For May of 2017, Netflix is gifting their subscribers with a lot of great releases. Some Netflix subscribers, however, don’t have time to comb through the detailed list of the Netflix May 2017 schedule of what’s being added and removed. Need a quick list of some of the best movies being added to Netflix for May of 2017? We’ve got you covered!

According to Esquire, some of the best movies being added to Netflix during May of 2017 have already been added. This list includes classics like Forest Gump and adorably family-friendly movies like Happy Feet. In addition to Forest Gump and Happy Feet, there have also been a few other great movies already added this month:

In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix Original)

Don’t Think Twice

Anvil: The Story of Anvil

While the first few days of May 2017 certainly have had some of the best movies added, the rest of the month has some great releases scheduled as well.

Some of the best movies still to be released during May 2017 on Netflix include the following list.

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix Original)– Released On May 5

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie is a Netflix Original co-written and directed by Jeff Garlin. It tells the story of a detective who seems to struggle with keeping his own life together.

War Machine (Netflix Original) – Released On May 26

War Machine has been one of the more anticipated Netflix Original films in the last few months. This is largely because the movie stars Brad Pitt who has been in the headlines a lot lately for all sorts of controversy. In the movie, Brad Pitt takes on the role of an army general located in Afghanistan. The general finds himself taking on heavy fire from all different sides. This political satire is directed by director David Michôd – known for Animal Kingdom – and will also star Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Will Poulter, Tilda Swinton, and Ben Kingsley.

Doctor Strange– Released On May 30

Netflix has always been pretty good about getting their hands on Marvel movies and releasing them to subscribers in a pretty timely manner. While it isn’t scheduled to happen till towards the end of the May 2017 releases, Netflix subscribers will get to enjoy Doctor Strange this month. Doctor Strange tells the story of a skilled surgeon who is transformed into a might sorcerer. The official trailer for the movie can be viewed below.

Masterminds – Released On May 30

A movie called Masterminds is also being released alongside War Machine on May 30. The movie is a hilarious comedy of two criminals who pull off a heist. The film is directed by Jared Hess, who also directed Napoleon Dynamite, and is surprisingly based on real events.

Unfortunately, it would appear as if a large portion of the best movies being added to Netflix for May of 2017 have already been added or are not being added until the end of the month. The upside is Netflix has plans to release a lot of other great TV shows and Netflix Originals this month in order to hold you over.

According to Vulture, Freeform fans will be able to get caught up on the latest seasons of The Fosters and Switched at Birth next week. Season 3 of the long awaited Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is being added on May 19. And, there are also a number of other Netflix Originals releasing new seasons this month including Bloodline on May 26 and House of Cards on May 30.

The biggest downside to the best movies being added to Netflix for May of 2017 is the fact that there are not many family-friendly movies. After watching Happy Feet, families with children may have to dive into movies that were added in April or March of 2017 in order to find something else to watch. Fortunately, movies such as The Secret Life of Pets, The BFG, and Finding Dory have all recently been added to Netflix for families to enjoy together.

What do you think is the best movie being added to Netflix for May of 2017? Share your thoughts on this list of best movies in the comment’s section down below!

