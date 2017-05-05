Ariel Winter has always loved her body and she has the confidence to flaunt what she has. This week, she does it again and bared her all during the screening of Modern Family Season 8. Although she appears to be a standout, people can’t help but think that her outfit seems to be out of place.

The cast of Modern Family was in attendance at a panel on Wednesday night in Pasadena, California for the Season 8 finale of the series. While most of the cast members dressed casually, the same thing cannot be said of the Sophia the First voice actress as she put on a dress that looked more appropriate for the Grammys or a red carpet event.

People thought that the 19-year-old didn’t get the memo for the dress code. Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy in ABC’s Modern Family, wore a gold-beaded minidress with cutouts everywhere that exposed her shoulders, a lot of cleavage, and her thighs. To match her full-glam getup, Ariel Winter wore gold super-high heels.

On the other hand, her Modern Family co-stars were rather casual, with most of the men wearing trousers and button-down shirts. Young star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who plays Lily in the sitcom, may have put on a dress but not as glamorous as Ariel’s. Julie Bowen, who stars as Claire, went for a simple green sleeveless top and slacks.

Sofia Vergara wore a black calf-length dress with laces on the center and sides. She even posted a photo of the cast gathering on Instagram.

Mi Familia Moderna???????????? #academypanel A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 3, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Following the talks and criticisms about Ariel Winter’s Modern Family screening look, the young actress took to social media to issue a statement for those who had to say about her full-glam getup.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?” Winter’s introduction to her Instagram post read. She concluded that feeling good about oneself is the most important thing and that no one should stop others from expressing themselves.

???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Ariel Winter is one who’s not shy of posting revealing photos of herself. At the Los Angeles children’s premiere of the Smurfs: The Lost Village last month, Winter also put on a figure-hugging outfit that may have hinted her going commando, The Sun stated in a report. The daring dark purple minidress had a mesh on the side of her body and lower hip, which may have revealed not only a side boob but also the possibility that the actress didn’t wear any underwear.

At Coachella, Winter showed off some underboob and cleavage with her ripped crop top and skimpy shorts while getting too close to beau Levi Meaden, the same publication mentioned in a separate report. She complemented her sexy look with a bright pink wig,

In January, she showed off her booty while on vacation with her friends to Bora Bora. In one of her photos, she and friend Jesse Berg were resting on a boat with their booties facing the camera and captioned the shot with, “your favorite wives in paradise.”

She also took to Snapchat to share a pic of her hip tattoo in Greek, which translates to “Love Risks Everything And Asks For Nothing,” as reported by Fox News.

Ariel is no stranger when it comes to showing off her body to her followers, as can be seen in her Instagram photos. The singer has always exuded body confidence and she has this to say to her critics:

“Now, I go to post a photo and I don’t care what people write on my picture…if you don’t like my photo, you can go unfollow me.”

What do you think of Ariel Winter’s red-carpet getup at the Modern Family screening? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]