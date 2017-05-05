Kendall Jenner Gets Slammed On Twitter For Vogue India Anniversary Cover

Kendall Jenner isn’t having the best 2017. After the ill-fated “All Sodas Matter” Pepsi ad and the catastrophic Fyre festival she promoted, the fashion model and reality TV star is taking some heat right now because she’s on the cover of Vogue India’s 10th Anniversary cover. Critics of the cover feel that an East Indian model should have been chosen instead of Jenner.

There Are Many Stunning Indian Women in the World Yet Vogue India Put Kendall Jenner on Their 10th Anniversary Cover https://t.co/t8KdgREBsI pic.twitter.com/JIUiBeWLSJ — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) May 4, 2017

Completely baffled at the fact that vogue India had Kendall Jenner as their model. Smh so many pretty Indian models out there too! — SF (@sfxo_) May 4, 2017

Why is Kendall Jenner on the cover 4 the 10th anniversary vogue India when there are plenty beautiful Indian women who can do it #vogueindia — Ashwarya Sharma (@ashwarrior1) May 4, 2017

As we mentioned earlier, this issue of Vogue India commemorates the 10th anniversary of the publication and is a collector’s item. This seemed to make critics of the Kendall Jenner cover even more pissed.

According to The Huffington Post, the photos were shot by famed photographer Mario Testino, and was accompanied in some of the photos by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. There was also a separate photo shoot in the magazine that featured Indian actress Katrina Kaif but Jenner was the only celebrity who ended up on the cover.

Testino's pictures should be reason enough, just saying #MarioTestinoXVogueIndiahttps://t.co/iTP39asrtN — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) May 4, 2017

Kendall has been making some questionable career choices lately. A couple of weeks ago, she starred in a tone-deaf Pepsi add that went viral for all of the wrong reasons. The ad used the protest movements sweeping the nation as a proxy to sell soda and people were mad about it especially because at the end of the commercial Kendall gives a police officer a can of Pepsi and gets applause for it.

Kendall also got lots of heat for promoting the ill-fated Fyre Festival, a glitzy music fest organized by Ja Rule which turned into a complete disaster. Ticket holders who paid upwards of $1,000 to attend soon found that the luxurious accommodation they were expecting was nowhere to be found. Instead, they were greeted with disaster relief tents, cheese sandwiches, and gravel.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin are getting slammed for promoting the disastrous #fyrefestival https://t.co/hfJSA0l6my pic.twitter.com/G9U1O8vtRd — Complex (@Complex) April 28, 2017

It should be said that Kendall Jenner wasn’t the only Instagram influencer who promoted the fest. But there’s a new report from VICE which states that Kendall got paid $250,000 to promote the fest while the other models’ paychecks from the event were closer to $20,000.

The article in VICE also reveals just how disorganized the event was. The real planning only started two months before the first day of the festival where they were expecting thousands of attendees. One supplier said that they were contacted by the Fyre Festival organizers in April for an event that was scheduled to take place in April. The supplier told them that there was no way that they would have the facilities they needed in time for the festival.

“There was no infrastructure to even support the equipment. They didn’t even have a loading dock, they had no understanding of what vehicles were on the island to even move the stuff off the ship once it got there,” the supplier disclosed. “They said stuff like, ‘Don’t worry about customs; it’s only for a weekend, you don’t have to worry about customs.”

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Kendall Jenner Takes Another Loss After Pepsi Ad With Fyre Festival Debacle

Kendall Jenner Was Nearly Nude At The 2017 Met Gala And The Internet Loved It — And Hated It

John Mayer Crush On Kendall Jenner Revealed — Will Katy Perry And Harry Styles Be Jealous?

Caitlyn Jenner Nude: Kylie, Kendall Begging ‘KUWTK’ Star Not To Partake In Naked Photoshoot

Kendall Jenner Instagram: Chris Brown ‘Likes’ Sexy Harper’s Bazaar Video Post

Ja Rule and his partner have both blamed factors other than their disorganization for the catastrophe their event turned into.

As for Kendall, she hasn’t offered any comments on Fyre Fest. She was similarly quiet after the Pepsi ad. She did post a topless selfie while all of the hoopla about the festival was going on. Way to distract everyone, Kendall!

playing dress up A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]