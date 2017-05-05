Steven Assanti is arguably the most controversial patient ever featured in TLC’s hit reality TV show My 600-lb Life. Mostly rude, aggressive, incredibly stubborn and seemingly borderline sociopathic, Steven’s actions on the show triggered numerous criticisms from casual viewers and avid fans of My 600-lb Life alike. Even Dr. Nowzaradan, the show’s medical expert, lost his temper on him onscreen, threatening to drop him off at a homeless shelter due to his behavior at one time.

Over the weeks that he and his brother’s episodes were aired, Steven incited even more criticism from fans of the show. His behavior in social media, for one, has become a sore point for many fans of the hit reality TV show, especially after Steven criticized Dr. Nowzaradan, cursed viewers in previous YouTube videos and accused the hit reality TV show of being a scam. A Reddit AMA featuring his brother, Justin, also added fuel to the fire, as the younger Assanti brother revealed to netizens that Steven is probably borderline sociopathic.

The second part of Steven’s episode in My 600-lb Life did not really answer any of the major questions from viewers and fans of the show, as his weight loss journey appeared to be destined to fail. Thus, when Steven temporarily shut down his social media accounts, it seemed that it would be some time before the My 600-lb Life community would hear of any updates from the elder Assanti sibling. That is, of course, until now.

Steven has recently put up a new Facebook profile, and its contents have so far been rather surprising. Unlike his trademark inflammatory posts, Steven’s new Facebook page is strangely devoid of any negativity. Instead, his page has so far been filled with encouraging updates to his fellow My 600-lb Life subjects, pictures of Cupcake the cat and his own progress towards weight loss. A couple of updated profile photos have also been uploaded recently, and they seem to suggest that Steven has lost a significant amount of weight.

The elder Assanti brother’s past social media behavior has been nothing short of infuriating. Even before he was featured in TLC’s hit reality TV show, Steven has already been making rounds on YouTube by being a typical troll. One of his videos, where he essentially cursed at taxpayers who are paying for his health care and gadgets, has achieved particular infamy among fans of My 600-lb Life and netizens alike. His Facebook posts were no better, as Steven, writing under his username FatBoyGetDown, continued to inflame netizens by bashing the show and being downright rude to other users of the social media platform.

This time, however, it appears that Steven has somewhat reformed himself. His posts have so far been extremely positive, and he has posted nothing but messages of support and thanks to his fans and fellow My 600-lb Life patients. He has even taken advice from some his supporters and started drinking diet drinks. To much of everyone’s appreciation, Steven has also posted an update to Cupcake the cat, a pet that he got some time during the duration of his first appearance in TLC’s hit reality TV show.

Viewers and avid fans of My 600-lb Life voiced their concern towards his pet, especially since Steven appeared to be unable to care for anyone, including himself. If his recent Facebook posts are any indication, however, it seems that Cupcake the cat is healthy, clean and doing extremely well. Netizens commenting on Cupcake’s photo further noted that the feline appears to be quite content.

Steven has always been a very curious case among the subjects featured in My 600-lb Life. His behavior onscreen has been nothing but controversial, but from what could be determined from his new Facebook profile, it appears that he is truly on his way towards a full reformation. That, for all intents and purposes, is a true My 600-lb Life success story.

[Featured Image by TLC]