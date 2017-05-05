Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Wedding: ’19 Kids’ Star Debuts Weight Loss Ahead Of Big Day

A new photo of Joy-Anna Duggar has some 19 Kids And Counting fans freaking out! According to Yahoo! Beauty, the newly engaged Duggar daughter, 19, appears to have lost a good amount of weight ahead of her October 28, 2017, wedding.

Although there have not been any comments on Joy-Anna Duggar’s apparent weight loss from the Duggar family, several fans pointed out how great she looks and applauded her recent slim-down.

“I couldn’t believe that was Joy!! She lost weight!! Wow. So beautiful!!! LikeJessa said of Jinger: Must fit into her wedding dress. But then Jessa was very much thin too then when she got married,” wrote Facebook commenter. “Woah! I could hardly [recognize] Joy until I saw Josie. They are both just such stunning girls, and such great role models,” wrote another.

What you may not have known about the Duggars is that struggles with weight and body image have been a topic of discussion. According to a 2014 report by People Magazine, matriarch Michelle Duggar revealed that she struggled with bulimia when she was a teenager. This information was published in the family’s book entitled Growing Up Duggar which was released on March 4, 2014.

“On the outside, Marie had what everyone else wanted, but on the inside, she felt sad and empty. She began to envy the girl who tried to control her weight through what turned out to be a destructive eating disorder. Not realizing how dangerous it was, Marie thought it might work for her, and soon her obsession to stay thin started controlling her life,” read an excerpt written by Jana, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger, 20.

Having an eating disorder is very serious and it is something that stays with a person, even if they have been able to successfully overcome the challenges faced. It is beyond clear that Michelle Duggar wanted to talk to her children about eating disorders and to try to help them through any potential rough patches that they may face when it comes to body image and self-love.

Michelle says that she decided to share her story because she thought it might help someone else who may have been going through something similar.

“I have been open with my struggles with the kids before. We talk about how God has brought us out of different things along life’s way. When the girls were writing their book, they brought this up and I thought, if my sharing it is going to help another young lady, then I want to share it. I found out that genetically I could put on weight easily, but with my activities, gymnastics, and cheerleading, it was important for me not to. I would look around and compare myself to my friends, saying, ‘oh my, she’s so small,’ or ‘she has such skinny legs,'” Duggar told People Magazine at the time.

Most of the Duggar girls are fairly slender and some have posted photos and/or videos of their workouts on social media over the years. However, Joy-Anna Duggar’s weight loss seemed to catch people off-guard. It seems obvious that she’s preparing for her big day and may be trying to get in shape before walking down the aisle.

It's official we're now engaged, check out our family website for more details! duggarfamilyblog.com A post shared by Joy-Anna Duggar (@joyaduggar) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

Yahoo! Beauty also reports that Joy-Anna Duggar’s fiance, Austin Forsyth, enjoys doing outdoor activities, so that could be another reason why Joy-Anna lost weight. Either way, she looks great and most of the Duggar fans out there completely support her.

