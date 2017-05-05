Could HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Be Back For Season 2, Or Is Liane Moriarty Writing A Sequel To The Novel?

HBO’s recent series, Big Little Lies, is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The series was an instant success with viewers wondering until the very last moments of the final episode who had been murdered and why. While the television series does seem like a self-contained story, there is now the possibility Big Little Lies could return for Season 2.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of HBO’s Big Little Lies. Please proceed with caution if you have not viewed Season 1 in its entirety and wish to avoid spoilers.

The entire run of HBO’s Big Little Lies focused around the mystery of who had been murdered in Monterey. Every week viewers would tune in to find out if the victim would be revealed as they also tried to piece together who it might be, or perhaps even who murdered them and why.

The victim was finally disclosed in the finale of Big Little Lies, with it being revealed that Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) was pushed down some steps after a heated argument between him and his wife, Celeste (Nicole Kidman), became violent and more people were involved. Other revelations were uncovered also. It was revealed in this episode that Perry was the father of Jane’s (Shailene Woodley) son, Ziggy (Iain Armitage). Also, the series revealed that Renata’s (Laura Dern) daughter, Amabella (Ivy George), had been bullied by Celeste and Perry’s twin sons rather than by Ziggy.

All in all, it appeared HBO had tied all the loose ends neatly in Big Little Lies.

However, ever since the show aired on HBO, viewers have been wondering if there could be a possibility of Big Little Lies returning for Season 2.

When the author, Liane Moriarty, was recently asked by the Sydney Morning Herald if there was a possibility of Big Little Lies returning for Season 2, she stated that Reese Witherspoon (who executive produced as well as starred in Big Little Lies) had been encouraging her to write a sequel to her 2014 novel.

“I have started to think about ways this could continue. The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happens.”

While HBO’s version of Big Little Lies does seem pretty contained, those who have read Moriarty’s novel will know that some things were left out of the television series, most notably Bonnie’s (played by Zoe Kravitz in the TV series) back story. This omission could lead itself to a further exploration of this character if Big Little Lies is renewed for Season 2, many fans argue.

For Reese Witherspoon, however, it is less about what was omitted from the TV series and more about whether the author thinks there is enough story in regard to her characters to warrant a Season 2 of Big Little Lies. When E! News spoke to Witherspoon at Tiffany and Co.’s celebration of the 2017 Blue Book Collection, she revealed she and Nicole Kidman (who also acted as an executive producer on the HBO series) have been in recent discussions about the possibility of Big Little Lies being extended into Season 2.

“Yeah, Nicole and I just spoke about it three days ago. We’re talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen? We definitely left it open-ended so there’s a possibility there.”

What did you think of HBO’s Big Little Lies? Do you think the series was self-contained, or would you like it to be renewed for Season 2? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below.

[Featured Image by HBO]