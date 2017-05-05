‘DWTS’ Pierson Fode Shares Crush On Sharna Burgess Amid Bonner-Sharna Dating Rumors

Pierson Fode shares he has a crush on “Dancing With the Stars” Pro Sharna Burgess, hinting that they might have actually gone on a date already. This comes amid the Bonner and Sharna dating rumors that had been swirling throughout the dance competition.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last Sunday at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards, the “Bold and the Beautiful” actor admitted he has a crush on Sharna, whom he called a “babe,” per Aol. Fode added, “She is so hot. Oh my god, it’s shocking.”

However, Fode did not answer it straight if they are dating or not. When asked if he had dated Burgess already, Pierson teasingly said, “Maybe, who knows.” If he had won an Emmy award, Sharna would be one of the top three he would call, saying that “She’s a boss. She’s the most confident woman that I know and I love that.” In the end, the 25-year-old star said he wishes they are dating and thinks he should make it happen.

What was Sharna’s reaction to Fode’s confession? When ET caught up with her, she said, “He’s so funny” and added that Fode is a lovely guy. She also congratulated the actor for being nominated for an Emmy award. Burgess still wants to be the next “Bachelorette,” with a bunch of handsome men competing for her attention.

Being the only single lady among the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 cast members, fans have taken much interest in Sharna’s dating life. There is an undeniable chemistry between her and her DWTS celebrity partner, Bonner Bolton, which sparked the rumors that they might be dating. They also look very comfortable with each other, which adds to the fuel. Once they were spotted on a night out at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California, where cameras captured them dancing together and some moments that Bolton had his arms wrapped around the Australian dancer.

Burgess and Bolton, however, have denied several times that they are together. Sharna previously clarified with ET that there’s no truth about the speculations. She said that they only love working together and that she would support him as they try to get better every week in the DWTS competition. Burgess admitted that sometimes the rumors get frustrating, especially that she only wants to focus on their ballroom performance.

But those who are rooting for the Sharna-Bonner ship may keep hoping. The two stars did say it’s possible they could end up dating, although that’s not on the horizon yet. For now, they are only dance partners and the comfort and chemistry between them are important, particularly when they give their performance on the dance floor.

Meanwhile, there are only five couples left in “Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 after Nick Viall & Murgatroyd and Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev were eliminated last Monday. The remaining partners that are still up for the championship are Simone Biles & Sasha Farber, Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater, Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess, Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and David Ross & Lindsay Arnold.

Next week on Episode 8, they will perform twice, one for an individual routine and one for trio dances. The judges picked their extra partners. According to BuddyTV, Simone and Sasha will dance with Britanny Cherry; Bonner and Shasha will partner with Britt Stewart; Rashad and Emma will be joined by Witney Carson; Normani and Val will partner with Alan Berstein; and David and Lindsey will be joined with Hayley Erbert.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 airs every Monday at 8/7c on ABC.

What do you think about Fode’s feelings for Sharna? Do you wish Bonner and Sharna dating rumors would be true?

[Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]