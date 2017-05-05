Three Delicious Cinco De Mayo Avocado Recipes

Want to add avocado to your Cinco de Mayo celebration? Try these easy recipes.

Avocado Toast

Try this spin on Rachel Ray’s Avocado Toast Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 slices of Bread

1 Avocado

Butter

Hot Sauce

Directions:

Butter your bread and heat it up in a skillet, to toast it. You can use any flavor of bread, but Rachel recommends whole wheat. Frying the bread buttered side down will give it more flavor than just popping it in the toaster.

Cut the avocado in half and remove the skin and pit. In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork. You can mix in some salt and pepper, but you really don’t have to.

Put the golden brown toast aside with the fried side down and heat up more butter in your pan to prepare the skillet for the egg. You can prepare the egg any way you like.

Spread the avocado on the toast and when the egg is ready, put that on top. Now enjoy your egg and avocado toast!

Avo-Rita

Yummly published this recipe for an avocado margarita by Kim Haasarud, called “The Boozy Way To Drink Avocado.”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila

0.75 oz Cointreau

1.5 oz lime juice

1.5 oz agave nectar

1/2 a ripe avocado

Ice

2-3 sprigs of cilantro

Kosher salt for the glass rim

Lime wedge for garnish

Directions:

You can prepare the rim of your glass by wetting it with lime juice and dipping it in the Kosher salt. Put some ice in it and get ready to prepare the Avo-Rita.

In a mixing glass, muddle the avocado by mashing it as much as possible. Add the lime juice and agave nectar. Add the tequila and Cointreau and shake vigorously. Use a strainer to get the thin liquid into the glass. Avocado is very fatty, so a similar technique is used to make “vegan eggnog” but without straining the liquid; in this case you want a more liquidy margarita mixture, so use cheesecloth or a strainer.

Pour your Avo-Rita into the salt-rimmed glass, garnish with a wedge of lime and enjoy!

Guacamole

What would a list of avocado recipes be without a recipe for guacamole? This recipe from simplyrecipes.com is advertised as The Perfect Guacamole.

Ingredients:

2 Avocados

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tbsp lime or lemon juice

2 tbsp to 1/4 cup minced red onion

1-2 Serrano peppers

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

Pepper

1 chopped tomato, seeds and pulp removed

Directions:

The first thing to do is cut and peel your avocado, taking out the pit and removing the skin. Put the avocado meat in a bowl and mash it with a fork. You don’t need to mash it very much, because guacamole should be chunky and you’re going to mix in other ingredients in a moment.

Add the salt and the lime juice. The salt flavors and the lime juice will prevent the avocado from browning prematurely; it also tastes good! Then, add the chopped onions, Serrano peppers, cilantro, and pepper.

Serrano peppers are hot, so it’s recommended that you handle them very carefully. Avoid touching your eyes or face for up to a few hours after chopping them. You might be able to buy prepared minced peppers, or you can wear gloves when chopping the fresh ones if you’re very sensitive.

Add the tomato right before serving.

As you add the ingredients like the onions and peppers, it’s important to note that the recipe is “to taste.” That means you need to taste the food as you’re preparing it, to come up with a flavor that you like.

Once you’re comfortable with your own “perfect” guacamole recipe, try experimenting. One recipe adds pomegranate, another sour cream. The most basic guacamole is just mashed avocado and salt, so feel free to experiment and come up with your favorite twist on guacamole.

