Leah Messer and her daughters have begun filming the eighth season of Teen Mom 2.

Days after spending time with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer took to Instagram where she shared a photo of her daughter, seven-year-old Ali Simms, with a cameraman.

“Ali wants to cancel her sleep test study and be the audio gal,” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of her May 4 post. “What do you guys think? She’s toooo stinking cute.”

Leah Messer is mom to three girls, seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah Simms and four-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith Calvert.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on May 4, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Leah Messer was married to her twins’ father, Corey Simms, for just months before parting ways after admitting to cheating on him during an episode of Teen Mom 2. Months later, Messer began dating Jeremy Calvert and in 2012, they tied the knot. As fans saw on the show, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert argued frequently about his busy work schedule and ultimately, after he accused Messer of cheating, Calvert announced plans for divorce in late 2014.

Shortly after her split from Calvert, Leah Messer entered into a treatment program at a rehab center in Arizona where she claimed to be suffering from anxiety and depression.

Although Leah Messer’s second marriage ended in divorce, she and Calvert have maintained a civil co-parenting relationship and at the end of last month, they were spotted together at a bar in West Virginia.

“This past weekend, I went to the bar by myself because basically everyone in town was at a concert that was going on in Charleston,” Jeremy Calvert later explained to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “After the concert, everyone started coming into the bar including my friends and Leah and her friends. It wasn’t planned or anything, it just happened we went to the same place. So everyone told us to take a picture together. So we did and we posted it.”

Leah Messer posted two photos of herself and Calvert on her Instagram page, one of which also included one of Calvert’s friends.

“I was single, so I didn’t see anything wrong with taking an innocent photo with my ex-wife,” he continued. “We have a child together, and we’re not going to start screaming at each other or anything. We get along and we act like mature adults for our kid.”

Jeremy Calvert began dating Brooke Wehr in early 2015 and they became engaged in late 2016. Then, in February of this year, Wehr accused Calvert of cheating on her and the pair went their separate ways. Still, that doesn’t mean Calvert will soon reconcile with Leah Messer.

“Me and Leah are not back together, we’re strictly friends,” Calvert said. “If I run into my ex-wife, we’re going to act like mature adults for the sake of our child. If people don’t understand that they can kiss my a**.”

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Leah Messer enjoyed a short-lived romance with T.R. Dues after her second divorce was finalized and was believed to be living with the personal trainer in West Virginia. As fans may recall, one of her daughters informed Simms of the news of their alleged live-in situation and he spoke about the relationship during a Teen Mom 2 reunion. Meanwhile, Messer chose to deny all claims of her romance with Dues and kept him away from the cameras completely.

Leah Messer and her family, including her ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, are expected to return to MTV in Teen Mom 2 Season 8 sometime later this year.

[Featured Image by MTV]