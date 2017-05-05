Justin Bieber’s Insane India Tour Rider Leaked: Private Jets, Yoga Caskets, And Food Named After His Songs

Justin Bieber has a lengthy list of demands for his upcoming tour pitstop in India. Bieber’s alleged leaked tour rider was posted to Twitter by music journalist Arjun S Ravi, and it shows that the pop superstar has several non-negotiable stipulations for his time in the country, including access to a Rolls Royce, a private jet, and a helicopter.

In addition to high-end transportation, Bieber has also reportedly requested a backstage Jacuzzi to relax in before he goes onstage, a personal washing machine, and a sofa set. In addition, Justin wants his room to have an “Indian yoga casket” filled with aromatic essential oils, jasmine, incense sticks, and “books on chakras and yoga asanas. Justin’s wacky list of demands also includes a personal female masseuse and a team of “top culinary experts” to whip up gourmet meals five times a day with dishes renamed after—what else?— Justin Bieber songs.

Justin also demanded two entire five-star hotels to be reserved for him and team, as well as transportation for his 120-person entourage. Bieber’s suites must feature Mughal paintings, antique furniture, and signature Kashmiri bedroom linen.

Justin has reportedly also banned lilies from his room (but purple carnations are a must) and has ordered up a ping-pong table, Sony Playstation and a glass-door refrigerator stocked with “energy drinks, cream sodas, protein drinks, half a gallon of almond milk and 24 still water bottles.”

In another bizarre inclusion, Bieber has demanded a list of “white” items. Not only does Justin want his dressing room to have white curtains, but he has asked for 12 white handkerchiefs, two packages of plain white t-shirts, three packages of white trainer socks, and platters of white cheddar popcorn and white sliced bread when he’s backstage on tour.

Other random requests include eight power outlets (why?), 100 hangers, cans of wild berries, vanilla room fresheners, and hydrating lip balms.

After the wacky list was posted, a Justin Bieber concert promoter admitted the leaked tour rider was not entirely accurate

“It’s accurate more or less. Other than one thing,” the Bieber insider said to the Huffington Post. “We have booked not two but three 5-star hotels.”

This isn’t the first time Justin Bieber’s list of tour demands have been revealed. Business Insider previously posted a list of the star’s requirements, but it was much more reasonable. While size XS t-shirts were on the list in 2012, food and drink accommodations included simple requests like tea, soda, and Swedish Fish and a size XS T-shirt. Bieber also required a professional quality iron and ironing board, a professional quality steamer, one Vicks steam inhaler and a private bathroom. Bieber’s biggest “demand” back in the day? “All rooms must maintain a constant temperature of 68 to 75 degrees.”

Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour hits the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mu Mumbai, India on May 10. In a statement posted by the Daily Mail, Arjun Jain, director of tour promoters White Fox India, said Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour is “one of the most successful in the world at the moment and will further enhance India’s current cultural repertoire.”

“We are expecting a full house on May 10 with one of the biggest arena tours witnessed in recent times,” the concert promoter added of Bieber’s long-awaited India show.

Justin Bieber will also be traveling to Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates during the same leg of the tour in support of his fourth album.

