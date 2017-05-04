WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns And Braun Strowman Fight Again, Was WWE Rome Event An ‘Extreme Rules’ Preview?

The latest WWE rumors pointed towards Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman hanging out together despite their current feud, but the two just had another physical altercation. The latest WWE incident took place not inside the ring, but at a WWE event in Rome, Italy, the same area where the image of the two hanging out originated from. Right now, the WWE is currently on a tour of the region and also has put on matches for the fans in the area to enjoy. Quite a few of those matches look like they could be early previews of what’s to come at Extreme Rules next month.

As reported by Wrestling Inc, fans recently saw Reigns and Strowman looking like good friends in a photo that was posted just days after they competed in a brutal match at Sunday’s WWE Payback event. During the main event bout, Strowman was able to capture a big win over his rival, after several powerslams led to a pinfall. After the win, Braun continued to do damage, attacking Reigns more with the ring steps, which led to internal bleeding. The leader of the “Roman Empire” had to be helped backstage by referees and other officials due to his injuries.

Even after the pay-per-view had gone off the air, a post-show on WWE Network featured live footage of Reigns coughing up blood backstage and having trouble holding himself up against a wall. From there, more fighting took place in the arena’s backstage garage between the two opponents. Strowman rushed at Reigns and ended up running through an already open back door of an ambulance. However, Reigns was able to hit Braun over the head several times by slamming the other door, and from there, the two seemed to go their separate ways.

Neither of the superstars appeared on this past week’s Raw episode, but the two were part of the match card from Rome, Italy, just a day or so ago. As WrestleZone reported, it wasn’t an actual match, but an incident that happened outside the ring. Reigns basically smashed Braun Strowman through a table, which is something fans have seen before at other events. Still, it may indicate that their feud is far from over based on the recent events between them. One has to think that their next match won’t be a regular match but involve some special circumstances.

Their latest encounter was one part of the overall card as many WWE stars appeared in matches during the Rome event. The WWE Raw women’s division was on display as there was another multiple-woman tag match. This time around it was just a six-woman tag as Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James teamed up to take on Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma. Sasha got the win by putting Emma into the Bank Statement for the tap out. After Bayley’s team won, the referee was putting the women’s championship belt on the side apron for the defeated Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks tried to hilariously go after it.

Sasha almost snatched that title Jinder Mahal-style til Bayley Stopped her ???? #BossNHug #WWERome pic.twitter.com/9TH2BZ7YQ7 — broken promo (@BayleyPromoWWE) May 3, 2017

There was also a Fatal Fourway match for the WWE Raw Tag Team titles which Matt and Jeff Hardy won. Their opponents were Sheamus and Cesaro, The Club, and the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Also, Neville retained his Cruiserweight Championship in a match against Austin Aries, and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz in an Intercontinental Championship match. It seems this match is probably a preview of an upcoming match between the two stars as Miz won a No. 1 contender’s match on Raw last Monday against Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

The main event on the WWE’s Rome match card involved “The Demon” Finn Balor teaming up with “The King Slayer” Seth Rollins. The duo took on their current rivals Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. To send the fans home happy, the face team of Balor and Rollins picked up the big win. It wasn’t the first time the two teamed up, as there were several instances on Raw featuring the former opponents as tag team partners. However, it was the first team-up since they were each attacked during the Raw match last Monday. So they got a bit of vindication over the guys who attacked them: Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

As the Raw brand just participated in the WWE Payback pay-per-view this past Sunday, they won’t have another event until June 4 when WWE Extreme Rules invades the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Just looking at the current picture, it could certainly feature some interesting matches including Reigns vs. Strowman and Rollins vs. Samoa Joe as well as Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt. As far as stipulations go for those particular matches, that’s anyone’s guess, but these specific performers could definitely provide some great matches.

In the case of Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, it seems like their next logical match has to be either Last Man Standing, “I Quit Match,” or the Ambulance Match since one has been featured several times now throughout their feud. Will WWE follow up their Payback bout with a special match, or will the two settle their longstanding grudge with one another on a future episode of Raw?

