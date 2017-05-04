Ian Somerhalder And Nikki Reed Expecting First Baby Together

Ian Somerhalder is about to become a father. The former Vampire Diaries star and his wife, Nikki Reed, announced on May 4 that they are expecting their first child together. The couple took to social media to share the exciting news, and fans are wishing them the best as they enter this new stage in their lives.

According to E! Online, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed will soon be parents. The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in April, excitedly announced their news with an adorable baby bump photo via Instagram. Nikki was the first to share the news, captioning the gorgeous snapshot of Ian snuggled up to her baby bump with a heartfelt message.

“Hi Little One, I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you…Love, Your parents.”

Ian Somerhalder shared the same sweet photograph and used the caption to pen what the experience of Nikki Reed’s pregnancy has meant to him. Ian says he’s never witnessed anything “more powerful” or “exciting” than waiting for his child to be born.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian”

Ian Somerhalder previously gushed to Entertainment Tonight over the prospect of having children with Nikki Reed, saying that it may be “crazy” to bring a child into “this turbulent and insane world” but revealed that he couldn’t wait to have a baby and “really just love it.”

This has been a very big year for Ian Somerhalder. The actor’s long-running series, The Vampire Diaries, ended after eight seasons. The show, which shot Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, and Nina Dobrev to fame, took its curtain call earlier this year despite viewers upset.

Wet Paint reports that Ian Somerhalder’s relationship with Nikki Reed may have been one of the contributing factors that led Nina Dobrev to quit the show after Season 6. Dobrev, who dated Somerhalder for three years, was said to be feeling tension on the set when Reed would visit with Somerhalder. Rumors began to fly that Nikki was causing major problems behind the scenes, and even interfering with Nina and Ian’s scenes. While the rumors were never confirmed, Dobrev did leave the series, which then began to drop in the ratings.

Nina Dobrev did return for The Vampire Diaries series finale, which left fans feeling a sense of closure for her character, Elena Gilbert, who ended up spending the remainder of her life with the love of her life, Damon Salvatore, played by Ian Somerhalder. Nina even posted a photo of herself, Ian, and Nikki behind the scenes of the finale to prove they’d all cleared the air.

It seems that all’s well that ends well for Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, who are obviously beyond overjoyed about becoming parents, and are seemingly eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. The couple have not announced Nikki’s due date or the sex of the baby as of yet.

[Featured Image by Peter Larsen/Getty Images]