‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Crown Store Features New Argonian Fashion, Seven Items Leaving Soon

With its first expansion just one month away, The Elder Scrolls Online and its in-game Crown Store are not slowing down. New items are now available in the store with more coming over the next few weeks. Seven items are also leaving the Crown Store soon making them unobtainable unless they reappear in Crown Crates at a later date.

Three new items are available now in the Crown Store on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players of The Elder Scrolls Online can pick up two new Argonian outfits and a new pet starting today. The “Ever Damp” Reed-Fiber Kilt and the “Upriver” Striped Sash-Kilt are perfect for any Argonian or for those wanting to look fresh from the marsh. Both costumes feature a sash about the chest, kilt, and arm accessories as seen on the official website.

The Elder Scrolls Online Crown Store is also home to a new pet today. The Craglorn Welwa is available now and would make a fine pet for players seeking a gruff companion. Both new costumes and the pet are added to a player’s Collections after they are purchased. Collection items can be used by, and are available to, any character on an account.

The “Ever Damp” Reed-Fiber outfit is just 500 Crowns while the “Upriver” Striped Sash-Kilt is 700 Crowns. The new Craglorn Welwa is also 700 Crowns, but these new items are not the only ones added to the Crown Store this month. Two additional costumes, the Celestial motif, and a new mount are coming to The Elder Scrolls Online Crown Store this month.

On May 11, players can pick up the Celestial crafting motif from the in-game store. A motif lets a crafter learn how to create items in a certain style. Although this motif can rarely be found after completing Craglorn trials, players can purchase this motif from the Crown Store to learn how to craft Celestial items right away. The Celestial motif will only be available in the Crown Store for a limited time, though. Players have until May 15 to purchase the motif.

On May 18, two more costumes will debut in The Elder Scrolls Online Crown Store. The Marshlord Formal Bugshell Robes and the Wayrest Suede Doublet Ensemble will arrive later in the month. The Bugshell Robes are another Argonian option for characters sporting a tribal look while the Doublet Ensemble is perfect for sophisticated nobles.

Finally, on May 25 the Hearthfire Kagouti mount will find its way to the Crown Store. This mount features a rather mystical appearance with bright orange stripes. The Kagouti is supposedly magically mixed with a flame atronach to create the unique look. The mount will only be available until June 12 just a week after the Morrowind expansion releases.

Just before the expansion releases, seven Crown Store items will be removed from the in-game store. On June 3, the Cyrod Gentry’s Town Gown, the Cyrod Patrician Formal Gown, the Draugr Polymorph, and the Off-the-Shoulder Evening Dress options will be retired. The Alik’r Dune Hound, the Freckled Guar Pet, and the Pocket Mammoth are also leaving the store on that date. Players will no longer be able to buy these pets after June 3.

Curious about how we developed the new Warden class coming with #Morrowind? Read a Q&A with our #ESO developers: https://t.co/utNZwPh2lC pic.twitter.com/JPos42wjrq — Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) May 3, 2017

Of course, most players of The Elder Scrolls Online are looking forward to the release of Morrowind on June 6. Players can pre-order the expansion now to receive the Discovery Pack bonus items when the expansion launches. This includes a Warden costume, a Dwarven Dog pet, treasure maps, one Dwarven Crown Crate, and a consumable experience buff according to the official site.

With the expansion coming soon and the Homestead update providing a new way to enjoy The Elder Scrolls Online, players have no shortage of things to do in the MMORPG. As the Inquisitr reported, there are 39 homes for players to customize with over 2,000 new items. Most homes can be purchased with gold after completing certain zone quests and especially opulent houses are sometimes available for a limited time in The Elder Scrolls Online Crown Store.

[Featured Image by Bethesda]