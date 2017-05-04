New details relating to the death of convicted murderer and former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez have just been made public. The former NFL star committed suicide in his prison cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley, Massachusetts, on April 19, just days after being acquitted of another double murder. Hernandez was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd at the time of his death.

As the Boston Globe reports, Aaron Hernandez was found hanging by his neck in his prison cell in the early morning hours of April 19. Guards who first came across the scene of his death, which has been ruled a suicide by the medical examiner, claim that Hernandez had soaped up his cell floor using shampoo to make it nearly impossible to “change his mind” after carrying out his suicide attempt. According to earlier reports, Aaron Hernandez was already deceased when the scene was discovered by guards, and now a new five-page report pertaining to the death of the former professional football player is shedding more light on both the scene of his death and Hernandez’s final moments.

According to the new report, Aaron Hernandez was not under the influence of drugs when he chose to take his own life in his prison cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility, a cell that he reportedly resided in alone. What’s more, Hernandez opted to use the scene of his death to refer to a popular Bible verse.

The newly released report indicates that Hernandez wrote the words “John 3:16” on the wall of his cell before taking his life — in blood, or, more specifically, “a substance consistent with blood,” according to the report. Also according to the report, both of Aaron Hernandez’s feet were found to have “a large circular blood mark” on them at the time of the discovery of the suicide scene. In addition to writing “John 3:16” on his cell wall, presumably in his own blood, Hernandez also wrote the words on his forehead in ink.

For those unfamiliar with their Bible, John 3:16 is a very popular verse, particularly among prison inmates. It’s a verse that promises forgiveness for this life’s sins as well as everlasting life. The King James Bible translation is as follows.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Thursday’s report detailing the circumstances of Aaron Hernandez’s death scene also confirm that the former Patriot was nude at the time of his discovery, and that he had gone to some trouble to prevent being discovered before he had completed his task. Reportedly, he had shoved cardboard into the tracks of his cell door to prevent it from being opened easily.

In addition to releasing new details regarding Aaron Hernandez’s death on Thursday, it is also being reported that a judge denied a request by Ursula Ward — the mother of murder victim Odin Lloyd — to access the remains of the former footballer as part of her civil wrongful death lawsuit. As New Haven Register News reports, Hernandez’s victim’s mother is actively suing his estate in connection to her son’s 2013 murder, a murder Aaron Hernandez was convicted of committing.

However, this week’s ruling will prohibit Ursula Ward from accessing Aaron Hernandez’s brain, blood, and urine samples as part of her lawsuit. According to the judge, her legal team did not demonstrate how Hernandez’s condition at the time of his death was pertinent to her lawsuit.

Additionally, Thursday’s five-page report on Aaron Hernandez’s death did not address the three suicide notes the former football player reportedly left in his cell when he ended his life. It has been confirmed that two of those notes were addressed to his fiance and young daughter, but the contents have not been publicly divulged. The third note is rumored to have been written to his so-called “gay prison lover,” Kyle Kennedy.

All three suicide notes in question were released to the surviving family of Aaron Hernandez on April 24, although it has been reported that Kennedy is trying to recover the note that had reportedly been addressed to him.

