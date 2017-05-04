Could Aaron Hernandez’s rumored “prison boy toy” be planning to follow in the late New England Patriots player’s footsteps.

Following the athlete’s death on April 19, 22-year-old Kyle Kennedy is believed to be on suicide watch after becoming overwhelmed with grief.

“Kyle is devastated by [Aaron Hernandez]’s death,” a friend of Kennedy’s explained to Radar Online on May 3. “He took care of him inside, and now he’s on his own.”

Aaron Hernandez killed himself last month in his prison cell at the Souza-Baranowki Correctional Facility in Shirley, Massachusetts at the age of 27. Shortly thereafter, rumors began swirling in regard to his reportedly intimate relationship with Kennedy, which his attorney, Jose Baez, has denied.

According to Radar Online insiders, Aaron Hernandez and Kyle Kennedy were inseparable behind bars and Kennedy was said to be one of three people who received suicide notes from Hernandez. However, Aaron Hernandez’s attorney denied that claim as well.

The outlet went on to reveal that the tight end was allegedly bisexual and claimed the revelation may have been a motive for his suicide weeks ago. There have also been rumors suggesting Aaron Hernandez may have murdered Odin Lloyd in 2013 in an attempt to hide his secret. At the time of his passing, Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence without parole for the death of Lloyd.

According to a report by Newsweek last month, Aaron Hernandez surrounded himself with men including Ernest Wallace and Carlos Ortiz prior to Lloyd’s death and when the murder went to trial, they became his co-defendants.

“Both men told investigators that Hernandez was the gunman in that killing. But it was the other information that Wallace offered about the motive that never made headlines,” the outlet revealed to readers, adding that Lloyd reportedly knew about Aaron Hernandez’s complicated sex life and rumored relationship with a male friend from high school.

As the outlet revealed, Lloyd could have passed on what he knew to Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, the mother of his four-year-old daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins Hernandez.

Jenkins’ sister, Shaneah, was dating Lloyd at the time of his death and he and Aaron Hernandez were believed to be friends.

“[Aaron Hernandez]’s sexuality would, of course, not be relevant save for the fact that an intimate relationship he allegedly had with a male former high school classmate was at the center of the investigation into Lloyd’s murder,” the outlet continued.

Aaron Hernandez left one suicide note to his fiancee and another to his daughter but the third note’s recipient has not yet been confirmed. That said, Jose Baez insists his client never wrote a letter to a “gay lover.”

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false. These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead,” Baez said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

Following Aaron Hernandez’s death, Kyle Kennedy’s attorney, Larry Army Jr., spoke out about the rumors claiming the athlete left a suicide letter for his client. According to Kennedy, he and Hernandez became very close during their time together behind bars and spent a “great deal of time together.”

“Our team is doing serious legal work,” Baez said. “We don’t have the time to stop our efforts and respond to every convicted felon that has something to say about Aaron Hernandez. Quite frankly I’m surprised more inmates have not come forward to make money off the media.”

Aaron Hernandez’s friends and family said their goodbyes to the former New England Patriots player on Monday, April 24.

[Featured Image by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]