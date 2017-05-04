Sophie Brussaux Sex Tape: Woman Claiming Drake Got Her Pregnant Appeared In Adult Movies As Rosee Divine

Sophie Brussaux is gaining fame after claiming that the rapper Drake got her pregnant, and now her past sex tapes filmed under the name Rosee Divine are gaining some viral popularity as well.

Brussaux made headlines this week when she reportedly hired some big-name New York lawyers to prepare for a paternity suit against Drake. She is reportedly planning to introduce into evidence some text messages with Drake that discuss the pregnancy and his request that she get an abortion.

Those text messages were splashed across media reports about Sophie Brussaux’s claims this week, painting Drake as allegedly uncaring about the pregnancy and dismissive of Brussaux.

“I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry,” Brussaux responded (via the Toronto Sun).

“Indulge me? F— you,” Drake allegedly wrote back.

The attention on Sophie Brussaux has also thrown a spotlight on her former work as a porn star. As the website Bro Bible noted, the 27-year-old Brussaux appeared in a number of adult movies under the name Rosee Divine. She and Drake had been spotted on a date back in January, and since then the adult movies have skyrocketed in popularity, the report noted.

“An interesting tidbit from this encounter is that one day after news broke of the dinner date, searches for Rosee rose by 2,656%, according to Pornhub Insights. This insane boost gave Rosee the coveted title of ‘Most Searched Porn Star On Porn Hub’ on January 25, 2017.”

While Sophie Brussaux’s sex tapes are gaining popularity, Drake has thrown cold water on the pregnancy reports, noting through a representative he has had paternity claims from other women in the past.

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships,” the rep told TMZ. “We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

But the representative also didn’t explicitly deny that Drake could be the father of Sophie Brussaux’s baby.

“If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

Sophie Brussaux is already gaining quite a following online. She has shared many racy pictures on her Instagram page (which is listed under the name Rosee Divine) and has amassed more than 20,000 followers.

There are also doubts that Drake is really the father of Sophie Brussaux’s unborn child. TMZ reported that an unnamed rapper is claiming that the baby is actually his, not Drake’s.

The pregnancy claims come at a time when Drake’s career is otherwise booming. He has seen a string of hit songs, and his single “One Dance” was recently named the most listened to song for all of 2016, The Boombox noted.

“According to Global Music Report, Drizzy’s single ‘One Dance,’ off his Views album, has been named 2016’s biggest song, selling 12.5 million units worldwide. And that’s not only within rap but within all genres of music. “Clearly, this is another huge win for the OVO boss and a nice victory for hip-hop as well.”

That came on the heels of Drake’s record-breaking Summer Sixteen Tour, which grossed a total of $85 million. As Pollstarpro reported, that beat the all-time highest for a hip-hop tour that had been set by The Throne tour featuring Jay Z and Kanye West. To make that performance even more impressive, Drake’s tour took the record with just 54 shows, while The Throne had 63.

But there won’t be any more sex tapes from Rosee Divine in the future. Sophie Brussaux has reportedly retired from the adult movie industry and said she is preparing to raise the baby after getting pregnant with Drake.

