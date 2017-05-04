Richard Sherman Trade Rumors: Pete Carroll Says ‘Zero Chance’ Seahawks Move Star Cornerback

For much of the last few months, Richard Sherman’s future with the Seattle Seahawks has been a primary source of conversation around the organization. In fact, the rumors were the only thing swirling over the Seahawks aside from Marshawn Lynch unretiring to being traded to his hometown Oakland Raiders.

In light of that, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has finally silenced the trade rumors surrounding Richard Sherman by stating to ESPN that there is “zero percent” chance that the team moves their star cornerback.

“Yes. In one respect, it would be because it went after draft time. But people can always call you, and there were some people, there were some conversations. I don’t think they’re going to change. I don’t think anybody’s going to offer us anything that would make it worthwhile, because there’s no draft involved and all that kind of stuff. But that’s always out there. There’s always opportunities to trade. “But the likelihood is like zero percent, it seems like. Teams don’t want to give up stuff. They don’t want to trade at times like this, and it’s really hard to navigate through a trade with experienced players during draft time. It just doesn’t happen very often.”

It has been nothing short of a bumpy ride over the offseason for Richard Sherman that began to culminate last year as he had a couple of public verbal situations with a few Seahawks coaches during the regular season. All of this didn’t exactly put Sherman in the best favor with Seattle moving forward.

This ultimately led to Richard Sherman being mentioned in various trade rumors over the last few months, including being possibly dealt to the New Orleans Saints prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. He was also potentially a trade target for the New England Patriots. It had gotten to the point where Richard Sherman confirmed that chatter in a radio interview in early April with Brock and Salk radio show in Seattle.

John Schneider to “Brock and Salk” on the Richard Sherman situation: “What you’ve seen lately in the news is real. That’s on both sides.” — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 5, 2017

However, it appears that the two sides have finally begun to head down the path of working things out for the time being. Richard Sherman has two more years left on the four-year, $57.4 million contract extension that he signed in May, 2014. Sherman is set to earn $11.4 million in 2017, and $11 million in 2018.

Richard Sherman has proven to be worth the hefty price over the last two seasons, helping anchor one of the league’s best defenses and arguably the top secondary. Sherman’s 30 career interceptions rank most in the NFL over his first six years and are 10 more than any other cornerback during that span.

Despite the numerous distractions, Richard Sherman put together a stellar season in 2016, making his fifth straight Pro Bowl while recording four interceptions, 58 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, and he held a 64 passer rating when quarterbacks attempted passes in his direction. According to Pro Football Focus, Sherman graded as the 13th highest player at his position last year at 84.6.

The decision to keep Richard Sherman through the 2017 campaign could be just to another attempt to see if things can work out between both sides. The 29-year-old is a key piece of the Seahawks’ defense along with being one of the leaders of the team.

With Seattle’s starting Pro Bowl safeties Earl Thomas and Cam Chancellor both still recovering from their respective surgeries, it makes more logical sense to keep Richard Sherman in the mix, at least for this upcoming season. Thomas is rehabbing from a broken lower leg he suffered at the end of the 2016 season, meanwhile Chancellor underwent offseason surgery on both ankles to clean up bone spurs.

Although Carroll is voicing much optimism about his relationship with Richard Sherman, there is could much more serious trade talk down the road if things go sour once again.

