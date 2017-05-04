Woman Tweets Cheating Ex-Boyfriend’s DM Screenshots: Naked Teen Video, Dog Sex Requests Go Viral On Twitter

The reactions to the below Twitter story told by a user named “Olivia Peachey” are going viral.

Selling my cheating EX bf's Yeezys I bought him for Christmas ????????????size 6 (shouldve known not to trust a 33 y/old man with size six feet) £350 pic.twitter.com/MMaa4ggJqe — Liv (@oliviapeachey) May 2, 2017

The tweet was published on May 2, and began innocently enough, with an explanation by “Liv” that said she was selling her ex-boyfriend’s Yeezy Boost shoes that she purchased for him for Christmas. With smiling emojis, Olivia’s tweet displayed a photo of the shoes, along with claims that her cheating ex-boyfriend was a 33-year-old man who wore size six shoes.

That’s when Olivia launched into a “story time” series of replies to her own tweet that began to captivate all of Twitter. Peachey wrote that she hacked into her boyfriend’s Twitter account and found a series of troubling DMs, or direct messages, between him and other girls via Twitter. The exchanges involved the boyfriend asking random girls for sex videos, with vulgar requests including sex acts with dogs and the like. When one girl protested, after apparently already sending him a video, she mentioned the video would have been illegal, because she was a 17-year-old girl.

Other screenshots show the ex-boyfriend requesting that the women send them photos of their beds, so he could make specific sexual requests if they had a certain type of bed. Olivia’s screenshots claimed that her ex-boyfriend pretended to be a Sugar Daddy of sorts, claiming he’d pay the women all sorts of high prices, like $1,000 or $2,500 for raunchy videos, but Liv then said the women would send the videos and her ex would block the women on Twitter.

According to Simply Oloni, Olivia began dating the ex-boyfriend in September, and they dated for eight months until they broke up in April. However, uncovering his DMs didn’t even shock her, because Liv said she had a feeling something was wrong with him. Olivia said that her ex-boyfriend was “really obsessed with anything sexual,” and always wanted her to perform certain sexual acts on him, even as she just tried to tell him about her day.

Peachey grew more suspicious when she treated her boyfriend to a trip to Paris, and she used her boyfriend’s phone to take a photo. That’s when Olivia saw a message from a girl telling him that she needed “that money.”

“I did love him. I took him to Paris for his birthday in March. I remember when we were there I picked up his phone to take a picture and a girl popped up on his phone saying, ‘I really need that money,’ I obviously flipped out, tried to end it with him. He kept telling me it was an old friend and he had borrowed money off her, the shady part was when he deleted the conversation before I could see it.”

Olivia hacked into his Twitter account, printed off his direct messages and tossed the paperwork at her ex-boyfriend.

“I printed off all the screenshots from his DM’s, knocked on his door, told him to sit down, threw the paper at him and told him I knew exactly what he had been up to. He didn’t really say much, held his head in his hands. He knew he had f***** up and there was no going back. He tried to apologise and justify his behaviour, I wasn’t having any of it obviously.”

Olivia reports that the Yeezy Boost shoes have been sold, and she even reported that her ex-boyfriend’s Twitter handle was @b0redinbucks on Twitter, a Twitter account that has been deleted, but is still live in Google cache partially as of this writing. The Instagram account that showed up in the Twitter description of that account has also been deleted.

[Featured Image via Facebook/Olivia Peachey]